Save Up to 41% on Bowflex's Best-Selling Home Gym Equipment at the Amazon October Prime Day Sale

Best Bowflex October Prime Day Fitness Deals
Bowflex
Published: 9:53 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Bowflex fitness equipment is on sale at Amazon for October Prime Day. Save up to 41% on adjustable dumbbells, treadmills and more.

We've reached the final stretch of 2023, but we still have the best sales of the year to look forward to. Before Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive, there is October Prime Day, or Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, with discounts just as impressive as the more well-known sales events.

For two days only, October 10-11, October Prime Day helps customers score all-time low prices on TVsappliances, beauty and so much more. We've kept our eyes peeled for the best October Prime Day fitness markdowns to level up your workout routine, and we've found the hottest deals on Bowflex workout equipment and accessories. If your home gym could use an upgrade, Bowflex fitness equipment is currently up to 41% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, you can save on adjustable dumbbells, treadmills, ellipticals and more.

Shop October Prime Day Deals

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is the brand's best in-home treadmill with space-saving storability. Normally retailing for $2,999, the T22 is now on sale for $2,549 to help you get a high-performance cardio workout from the comfort of your home.

Bowflex Treadmill 22

Bowflex Treadmill 22
Amazon

Bowflex Treadmill 22

The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet.

$2,999 $2,549

Shop Now

This Bowflex treadmill allows you to elevate your running experience with -5% to 20% incline. With a JRNY Membership, you can experience voice-coached workouts that automatically adapt as your running improves. Plus, you'll get access to more than 200 scenic destinations around the planet displayed on the treadmill's screen. 

Their top-of-the-line treadmills aren't the only can't-miss Bowflex deal at Amazon for October Prime Day. They also have slashed prices on home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and more for anyone wanting to build muscle and pump some iron. Ahead, shop more of the best October Prime Day Bowflex deals available on Amazon now.

Bowflex Max Trainer M8

Bowflex Max Trainer M8
Amazo

Bowflex Max Trainer M8

Combining the full-body action of an elliptical with the heart-pumping power of a stair climber, this low-impact machine gives users the best of both worlds. 

$1,899 $1,614

Shop Now

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym
Amazon

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

Get a full body workout with the more than 60 exercises possible with Bowflex's Blaze Home Gym. It has a resistance of up to 210 lbs, but can be upgraded up to 410 lbs if needed.

$1,099 $765

Shop Now

Bowflex Xceed Home Gym

Bowflex Xceed Home Gym
Amazon

Bowflex Xceed Home Gym

For a more compact home gym, that still packs in over 65 gym-quality exercises, consider the Bowflex Xceed Home Gym.

$999 $680

Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can magically adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs.

$199 $127

Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. 

$379 $349

Shop Now

Bowflex 5.1S Weight Bench Series

Bowflex 5.1S Weight Bench Series
Amazon

Bowflex 5.1S Weight Bench Series

Able to hold up to 600 lbs, this adjustable weight bench can keep up with the most serious weight lifters. 

$499 $297

Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

This dumbbell set adjusts from 10 to 90 lbs, replacing 17 sets of bulky weights. 

$399 $339

Shop Now

Bowflex Treadmill 10

Bowflex Treadmill 10
Amazon

Bowflex Treadmill 10

Featuring a 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen, the The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching and powerful performance. Walk, jog, or mad dash from one daily challenge to the next, all from the comfort of home.

$2,799 $1,999

Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack

Ergonomically designed to help protect your lower back, this stand fits BowFlex SelectTech 1090, 552 and 560 dumbbells.

$229 $152

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

