Shopping

Amazon Is Offering A Gift Card When You Shop Beauty Favorites from Olapex, EltaMD, Sunday Riley and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Beauty Customer Appreciate Sale
Olaplex

Spring is on the horizon, which means it's time to refresh your skincare and hair care supplies for the new season. And thanks to Amazon, you now have an even better reason to stock up on all your favorite beauty products. Celebrating their 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year Award from Cosmetic Executive Women, an international organization dedicated to providing programs that develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry, Amazon launched a can't-miss beauty sale. 

Through Sunday, February 5, you'll get a $10 Amazon.com gift card when you spend $50 or more on some of the most popular beauty brands. All you have to do is use the code BEAUTYDEAL10 at checkout and you'll be mailed a gift card within two weeks. 

See Amazon's Beauty Deal

There are so many must-have brands to choose from while scoring this limited-time offer. For replenishing your shower's supply of shampoo and conditioner, nearly every product from cult-favorite and Billie Eilish's favorite haircare brand Olaplex is included in the sale — as well as more hair care from amika, Moroccanoil, Oribe, R+Co, Redken, Jennifer Lopez-approved Color Wow and so much more.

If you're looking to try out some new skincare products or stock up on your daily go-to's, you're also in luck: Sunday Riley, La Roche Posay, Laneige, Cerave and EltaMD are just a few best-selling brands included in Amazon's sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite skincare and hair products to help you earn that Amazon gift card this weekend. 

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Amazon
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Add Olaplex's viral No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.

$30
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Amazon
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex haircare products are a favorite among celebs, professional hairstylists and influencers. This conditioner helps repair damaged hair and boost hydration by re-linking broken bonds in the hair. 

$30
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.

$24
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Amazon
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$85
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin while protecting it from sun damage.

$41
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

This water gel applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.

$20$17
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

Barrier-fortifying ceramides and soothing niancinamide help keep your skin soft and hydrated while gently cleansing.

$16
Crest Whitestrips Professional Efffects
Crest Whitestrips Professional Efffects
Amazon
Crest Whitestrips Professional Efffects

Brighten up your smile with a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments. 

$46
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Amazon
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.

$30
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Amazon
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

Get perfectly smooth and soft hair with this Billie Eilish-approved treatment. This must-have helps reduce frizz and breakage, so your hair looks and feels healthier. 

$30
Moroccanoil Treatment
Moroccanoil Treatment
Amazon
Moroccanoil Treatment

Treat your tresses to a deeply hydrating infusion of antioxidant-rich argan oil.

$48
amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo
amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo
Amazon
amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo

"The best dry shampoo I’ve used yet," raved one five-star reviewer. "Not only does it make my hair LOOK clean, it makes it FEEL clean too without any grimy texture. An absolute must for someone trying to get the most out of each hair wash."

$27
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips. 

$17
Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner
Amazon
Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner

Restore dry, damaged hair with Oribe's Gold Lust conditioner.

$52

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fashion Finds to Shop from The Tory Burch Sale

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Now at Amazon

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale

The Best Kindle Deals: Save On Amazon's Best-Selling E-Readers

Shop Mejuri's First-Ever Diamond Sale: Save on Fine Jewelry

Save On Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, & More at Space NK's Winter Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off

Get Up to 60% Off The North Face, Patagonia, and Sorel at Backcountry