Amazon Is Offering A Gift Card When You Shop Beauty Favorites from Olapex, EltaMD, Sunday Riley and More
Spring is on the horizon, which means it's time to refresh your skincare and hair care supplies for the new season. And thanks to Amazon, you now have an even better reason to stock up on all your favorite beauty products. Celebrating their 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year Award from Cosmetic Executive Women, an international organization dedicated to providing programs that develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry, Amazon launched a can't-miss beauty sale.
Through Sunday, February 5, you'll get a $10 Amazon.com gift card when you spend $50 or more on some of the most popular beauty brands. All you have to do is use the code BEAUTYDEAL10 at checkout and you'll be mailed a gift card within two weeks.
There are so many must-have brands to choose from while scoring this limited-time offer. For replenishing your shower's supply of shampoo and conditioner, nearly every product from cult-favorite and Billie Eilish's favorite haircare brand Olaplex is included in the sale — as well as more hair care from amika, Moroccanoil, Oribe, R+Co, Redken, Jennifer Lopez-approved Color Wow and so much more.
If you're looking to try out some new skincare products or stock up on your daily go-to's, you're also in luck: Sunday Riley, La Roche Posay, Laneige, Cerave and EltaMD are just a few best-selling brands included in Amazon's sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite skincare and hair products to help you earn that Amazon gift card this weekend.
Add Olaplex's viral No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
Olaplex haircare products are a favorite among celebs, professional hairstylists and influencers. This conditioner helps repair damaged hair and boost hydration by re-linking broken bonds in the hair.
Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin while protecting it from sun damage.
This water gel applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.
Barrier-fortifying ceramides and soothing niancinamide help keep your skin soft and hydrated while gently cleansing.
Brighten up your smile with a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments.
This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.
Get perfectly smooth and soft hair with this Billie Eilish-approved treatment. This must-have helps reduce frizz and breakage, so your hair looks and feels healthier.
Treat your tresses to a deeply hydrating infusion of antioxidant-rich argan oil.
"The best dry shampoo I’ve used yet," raved one five-star reviewer. "Not only does it make my hair LOOK clean, it makes it FEEL clean too without any grimy texture. An absolute must for someone trying to get the most out of each hair wash."
Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips.
Restore dry, damaged hair with Oribe's Gold Lust conditioner.
