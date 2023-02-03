Spring is on the horizon, which means it's time to refresh your skincare and hair care supplies for the new season. And thanks to Amazon, you now have an even better reason to stock up on all your favorite beauty products. Celebrating their 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year Award from Cosmetic Executive Women, an international organization dedicated to providing programs that develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry, Amazon launched a can't-miss beauty sale.

Through Sunday, February 5, you'll get a $10 Amazon.com gift card when you spend $50 or more on some of the most popular beauty brands. All you have to do is use the code BEAUTYDEAL10 at checkout and you'll be mailed a gift card within two weeks.

See Amazon's Beauty Deal

There are so many must-have brands to choose from while scoring this limited-time offer. For replenishing your shower's supply of shampoo and conditioner, nearly every product from cult-favorite and Billie Eilish's favorite haircare brand Olaplex is included in the sale — as well as more hair care from amika, Moroccanoil, Oribe, R+Co, Redken, Jennifer Lopez-approved Color Wow and so much more.

If you're looking to try out some new skincare products or stock up on your daily go-to's, you're also in luck: Sunday Riley, La Roche Posay, Laneige, Cerave and EltaMD are just a few best-selling brands included in Amazon's sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite skincare and hair products to help you earn that Amazon gift card this weekend.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents. $24 Shop Now

Moroccanoil Treatment Amazon Moroccanoil Treatment Treat your tresses to a deeply hydrating infusion of antioxidant-rich argan oil. $48 Shop Now

amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo Amazon amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo "The best dry shampoo I’ve used yet," raved one five-star reviewer. "Not only does it make my hair LOOK clean, it makes it FEEL clean too without any grimy texture. An absolute must for someone trying to get the most out of each hair wash." $27 Shop Now

