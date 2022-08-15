The sun is out, and it's more important than ever to keep your skin protected. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care — is 20% off during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale.

Through Wednesday, August 17, save up to 25% on bestselling brands at Dermstore with code CHEERS. EltaMD's daily moisturizers that provide broad-spectrum sunscreen protection are all marked down, including tinted sunscreens.

Bieber showcased the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF in one of her recent TikToks. While she gave us all a sneak peek of her skincare routine, we couldn't help but notice the EltaMD SPF went on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus. The moisturizing and anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF isn't the only beauty product Bieber uses for her everyday morning routine. She also applied the Kosas Revealer Concealer under the eyes, around her nose and a touch above her brow. The concealer gives you coverage, but it also works like a healing skincare product, thanks to its anti-inflammatory ingredients like caffeine.

@haileybieber I tried to do my everyday day skin prep/get ready situation but I ran out of time. At the end I added a little cheek tint and brushed up my eyebrows🙆🏼‍♀️ ♬ Texas Sun - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Bieber isn't the only celeb who gave the EltaMD SPF a star-studded seal of approval. "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF. Barrymore also posted about the sunscreen on Instagram.

Shop 20% off EltaMD

Even if your makeup has SPF, you should still wear sunscreen this season. Our friends at Rachael Ray spoke to a dermatologist about exactly why the SPF in makeup products isn't going to protect you in the same way sunscreen will. After putting on your sunscreen, check out some celeb-loved sunglasses for even more protection against the sun.

