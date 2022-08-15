Shopping

The EltaMD Sunscreen Loved by Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Is On Sale Right Now

By Andy Garden‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The sun is out, and it's more important than ever to keep your skin protected. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney KardashianDrew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care — is 20% off during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale

Through Wednesday, August 17, save up to 25% on bestselling brands at Dermstore with code CHEERS. EltaMD's daily moisturizers that provide broad-spectrum sunscreen protection are all marked down, including tinted sunscreens. 

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier. 

$39$31
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted

EltaMD's tinted sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, flawless-looking complexion.

$41$33
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Powered by hyaluronic acid, this face sunscreen plumps your skin with lightweight moisture while protecting you from the sun. 

$33$26
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44

Designed for daily use, the tinted formula of EltaMD's mineral sunscreen masks imperfections while protecting your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays.

$39$31
WITH CODE CHEERS

Bieber showcased the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF in one of her recent TikToks. While she gave us all a sneak peek of her skincare routine, we couldn't help but notice the EltaMD SPF went on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus. The moisturizing and anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF isn't the only beauty product Bieber uses for her everyday morning routine. She also applied the Kosas Revealer Concealer under the eyes, around her nose and a touch above her brow. The concealer gives you coverage, but it also works like a healing skincare product, thanks to its anti-inflammatory ingredients like caffeine.

@haileybieber

I tried to do my everyday day skin prep/get ready situation but I ran out of time. At the end I added a little cheek tint and brushed up my eyebrows🙆🏼‍♀️

♬ Texas Sun - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Bieber isn't the only celeb who gave the EltaMD SPF a star-studded seal of approval. "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF. Barrymore also posted about the sunscreen on Instagram.

Shop 20% off EltaMD

Even if your makeup has SPF, you should still wear sunscreen this season. Our friends at Rachael Ray spoke to a dermatologist about exactly why the SPF in makeup products isn't going to protect you in the same way sunscreen will. After putting on your sunscreen, check out some celeb-loved sunglasses for even more protection against the sun.

