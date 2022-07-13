The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is 30% off right now for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shoppers say the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray gives them smooth, glossy hair that lasts through 3 to 4 shampoos, without the chemical processing. Like a mini-keratin treatment, the spray fights frizzy hair for days no matter the weather with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology.

Prime Day ends at 12a.m. PT tonight, so the viral hair spray won't be on sale for much longer. Add Color Wow's Dream Coat to your cart below.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

For curly hair, get the celebrity-approved Color Wow Dream Coat spray on sale, too. And, be sure to check out the top-rated Dyson Airwrap dupe on sale now and more of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals before it's too late.

