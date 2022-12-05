Stanley's TikTok-Viral Drink Tumblers Are on Sale at Amazon Now: Take Up to 40% off Travel Mugs and More
If you were on TikTok at all earlier this year, you'll remember the viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley tumbler. It seemed like every TikToker and their mother owned one of the stainless steel cups, with a hashtag #StanleyTumbler amassing over 34 million views and even a write-up in the New York Times.
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Years' resolution is to drink more water, a Stanley product is bound to encourage your daily H2O intake.
Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups and water bottles, you'll be happy to know that Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Stanley products — just in time for the holiday gifting season. Although the viral cup that started it all won't be on sale, you can stock up on similarly straw-equipped tumblers, vacuum-insulated thermoses, travel mugs and even beer growlers and flasks.
Below, check out the best Amazon deals to score on Stanley insulated mugs, cups and bottles ahead of the holiday season — while supplies last.
If you're looking for the classic Stanley style with a straw, this insulated tumbler features a leakproof lid and comes in plenty of colors.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Keep your iced coffee, water or even beer ice-cold with this pint-sized glass with a lid and built-in bottle opener.
One of the best features of this insulated tumbler is that all of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Take 40% off this growler that keeps beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours. You can also use it to keep coffee, tea and soup hot for up to 18 hours.
Made with 1.0mm-thick stainless steel, this flask is durable and built to last.
This insulated mug will keep your coffee warm wherever you go, from the campsite to the office.
An especially great gift for hikers and campers, this thermal water bottle is practically indestructible.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
