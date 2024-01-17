A staple everyone needs in their winter wardrobe is the always popular beanie. Hollywood's hottest celebs are all in on the stylish hat, including Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo, who have been seen wearing the knitted caps on the coldest days of this frigid season.

Even in the thick of winter, beanies are proving their versatility as an accessory. Whether you're pairing the statement piece with a casual everyday look or you're dressing the hat up with a funky high-fashion style, the right beanie can really go with anything.

These stretchy hats are the perfect accessory to shop for winter — as they help to add something a little extra to your go-to looks for a casual day out, but can also cover up a bad hair day in a pinch. Whether you want your standard black beanie, one with an adorable pompom or an option that you can wear year after year, we've rounded up the best beanies for winter 2024 from around the web. Below, shop our top picks.

The Best Women's Beanies to Shop Now

Patagonia Powder Town Beanie Backcountry Patagonia Powder Town Beanie Keep your ears warm and retain heat while wearing this beanie. There are seven colors and patterns to choose from, and they all have the same retro style with a fuzzy pompom. $49 $29 Shop Now

