How to Beat Blue Monday: 20 Self-Care Items to Fight the Winter Blues and Boost Your Mood

Blue Monday
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:00 PM PST, January 14, 2024

Don't let seasonal depression bring you down. These products can help relax and uplift you throughout winter.

If you're feeling especially low this time of year, you're not alone.

January 15 marks the third Monday of January, or Blue Monday — said to be the most depressing day of the year. With the excitement of the holidays far behind us, the winter doesn't hold the same charm it did before. Being stuck indoors due to low temperatures and having less sunshine creates a perfect storm for the winter blues. Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the additional stressors of life during this chilly stretch of time.

It's helpful to reflect on the past year and look at how we want to improve things in the future throughout 2024, and that means not only working on your physical health, but also your mental health. Prioritizing yourself with adequate self-care to maintain calmness and positivity as you kick off the New Year is so important. And by focusing your well-being, you can help combat the effects of the winter blues.  

To help, we've gathered our top picks of products that'll boost your mood and put you in a better headspace. From getting in enough exercise to having adequate sleep each night, we've found products that will keep you feeling relaxed and happy — even on the gloomiest day of the year.

Some of our good-feeling items include light therapy with the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket to help you relax, fresh flower deliveries to bring nature indoors, at-home workouts to release endorphins and an essential oil diffuser to bring a calm atmosphere to your space. Below, shop our favorite mood-enhancing products from around the web. 

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Amazon

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

According to Philips, this light that mimics a sunrise has been clinically proven to establish a healthy sleep and wake routine.

Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to take care of yourself. This tumbler from Simple Modern is not only adorable, but will keep your drinks cold for an entire day.

Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights

Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights
Amazon

Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights

According to Harvard Health, resistance exercises can help improve symptoms of depression. Easily add strength training to your day with these highly rated adjustable wrist and ankle weights. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Mindsight 'Breathing Buddha' Guided Visual Meditation Tool

Mindsight 'Breathing Buddha' Guided Visual Meditation Tool
Amazon

Mindsight 'Breathing Buddha' Guided Visual Meditation Tool

Calming breaths have never been easier than when using this Breathing Buddha that glows and fades to guide you as you breathe. 

Easyplant Emerald Trinity Collection

Easyplant Emerald Trinity Collection
Easyplant

Easyplant Emerald Trinity Collection

Some studies have found taking care of plants can help reduce psychological stress. You don't have to have a green thumb to be a plant parent to Easyplant's Emerald Trinity Collection, which includes low-maintenance plants that only require watering once a month due to their special self-watering pots.

$147 $136

Shop Now

Renpho Reach Massage Gun

Renpho Reach Massage Gun
Amazon

Renpho Reach Massage Gun

Muscle tension is a common symptom of added stress in your life. Knead out those tight muscles with this massage gun featuring an extra long handle for the hard to reach spots.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Journal

Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Journal
Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Journal

Journaling can help with mental wellness by giving you a place to get out your worries, set goals and reflect on your days. We adore this embroidered journal from Rifle Paper Co. and it might not be scientific, but we think journaling is more fun when written down in a cute notebook.

Mocktail Party: 75 Plant-Based, Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Recipes for Every Occasion

Mocktail Party: 75 Plant-Based, Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Recipes for Every Occasion
Amazon

Mocktail Party: 75 Plant-Based, Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Recipes for Every Occasion

There are physical and mental benefits of avoiding alcohol. If you miss a fancy mixed drink, check out Mocktail Party, which was written by dietitians and features nutritious, natural drinks with minimal sugar.

$20 $18

Shop Now

Raydrop Cool Mist Countertop Humidifier

Raydrop Cool Mist Countertop Humidifier
Amazon

Raydrop Cool Mist Countertop Humidifier

Rather than letting your skin, hair, and sinuses dry out this winter, breathe easy and get more restful sleep with this nearly noiseless humidifier.

$32 $25

Shop Now

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size
Amazon

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size

Just like the name suggests, the HappyLight by Verilux was made to help brighten your mood. The therapy lamp mimics natural sunlight by providing full-spectrum light to help boost your energy and aid in sleep and focus. With a 10,000 lux light intensity, HappyLight lamps may help stimulate your body's production of serotonin for the day and regulate melatonin at night. 

$60 $52

With coupon

Shop Now

P.volve

P.volve
P.volve

P.volve

Exercise is crucial for a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a positive mood. P.volve is a great full-body workout program you can do right at home. P.volve offers resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact workouts that strengthen and sculpt while keeping the energy up. Start your free trial for 7 days. After that, it's only $14.99 per month. 

$15/Month

Free 7-day trial

Shop Now

Brooklinen Scented Candle

Brooklinen Scented Candle
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Scented Candle

Lighting a scented candle adds warmth to any space and choosing a relaxing aroma enhances tranquility. Try this candle from Brooklinen that's specifically designed to help you unwind and rest after a long day. Let the cool yet cozy scent permeate the room whenever you need a pick-me-up.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Elevate cozy, calm vibes while sleeping or couch potato-ing with the Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket. Available in 10, 15 or 20-pound weights, this knit blanket is designed to hug the body for a relaxing effect. Even though it's weighted, the breathable cotton provides great air flow so you won't feel hot. 

Online Therapy with Talkspace

Online Therapy with Talkspace
Talkspace

Online Therapy with Talkspace

There's no denying the benefits of talk therapy. If you can't find someone local that works for you, Talkspace can pair your with a licensed therapist and allows you to choose from a variety of therapy approaches. 

Starting at $69/month

Shop Now

The Bouqs Co. Lemonade

The Bouqs Co. Lemonade
The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. Lemonade

Treat yourself or loved ones to a colorful bouquet of flowers to brighten the mood and home when the sun is not out. We love these sunny sunflowers from The Bouqs Co. 

Starting at $54

Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser
Nordstrom

Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

Try an essential oil diffuser for days and nights when you need calm. This beautiful porcelain aromatherapy accessory from Vitruvi doubles as home decor while filling your space with essential oil-infused steam that'll help you loosen up with the scent of your choice.

$123 $98

Shop Now

The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp

The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp
Amazon

The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp

Create a spa-like ambiance in your own home with a Himalayan salt lamp. Not only does it give a soft, serene red-hued glow, but the salt's negatively charged ions are said to neutralize contaminants in the air for better breathing. 

$30 $25

With coupon

Shop Now

HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun
HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

If you're rarely going outside or in the sun, consuming vitamin D supplements can help give your body the benefits you naturally get from sunlight. Vitamin D has many benefits such as helping with immune support, calcium absorption and boosting your mood. HUM Nutrition offers plant-based vitamin D3 – an active form of vitamin D – in 30 vegan soft gels. 

Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal

Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal
Amazon

Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal

Put yourself first this year by asking yourself the tough questions and learning where you can improve. Oprah wants this journal to help others, "My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you’ll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. "

HelloFresh Subscription

HelloFresh Subscription
HelloFresh

HelloFresh Subscription

Your body (and mind) will appreciate a nutritious, home-cooked meal. HelloFresh not only provides healthy meals but allows you to skip weekly meal planning and that time-consuming grocery store trip. 

Starting at $10/serving

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

