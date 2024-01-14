Don't let seasonal depression bring you down. These products can help relax and uplift you throughout winter.
If you're feeling especially low this time of year, you're not alone.
January 15 marks the third Monday of January, or Blue Monday — said to be the most depressing day of the year. With the excitement of the holidays far behind us, the winter doesn't hold the same charm it did before. Being stuck indoors due to low temperatures and having less sunshine creates a perfect storm for the winter blues. Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the additional stressors of life during this chilly stretch of time.
It's helpful to reflect on the past year and look at how we want to improve things in the future throughout 2024, and that means not only working on your physical health, but also your mental health. Prioritizing yourself with adequate self-care to maintain calmness and positivity as you kick off the New Year is so important. And by focusing your well-being, you can help combat the effects of the winter blues.
To help, we've gathered our top picks of products that'll boost your mood and put you in a better headspace. From getting in enough exercise to having adequate sleep each night, we've found products that will keep you feeling relaxed and happy — even on the gloomiest day of the year.
Some of our good-feeling items include light therapy with the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket to help you relax, fresh flower deliveries to bring nature indoors, at-home workouts to release endorphins and an essential oil diffuser to bring a calm atmosphere to your space. Below, shop our favorite mood-enhancing products from around the web.
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
According to Philips, this light that mimics a sunrise has been clinically proven to establish a healthy sleep and wake routine.
Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to take care of yourself. This tumbler from Simple Modern is not only adorable, but will keep your drinks cold for an entire day.
Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights
According to Harvard Health, resistance exercises can help improve symptoms of depression. Easily add strength training to your day with these highly rated adjustable wrist and ankle weights.
Mindsight 'Breathing Buddha' Guided Visual Meditation Tool
Calming breaths have never been easier than when using this Breathing Buddha that glows and fades to guide you as you breathe.
Easyplant Emerald Trinity Collection
Some studies have found taking care of plants can help reduce psychological stress. You don't have to have a green thumb to be a plant parent to Easyplant's Emerald Trinity Collection, which includes low-maintenance plants that only require watering once a month due to their special self-watering pots.
Renpho Reach Massage Gun
Muscle tension is a common symptom of added stress in your life. Knead out those tight muscles with this massage gun featuring an extra long handle for the hard to reach spots.
Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Journal
Journaling can help with mental wellness by giving you a place to get out your worries, set goals and reflect on your days. We adore this embroidered journal from Rifle Paper Co. and it might not be scientific, but we think journaling is more fun when written down in a cute notebook.
Mocktail Party: 75 Plant-Based, Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Recipes for Every Occasion
There are physical and mental benefits of avoiding alcohol. If you miss a fancy mixed drink, check out Mocktail Party, which was written by dietitians and features nutritious, natural drinks with minimal sugar.
Raydrop Cool Mist Countertop Humidifier
Rather than letting your skin, hair, and sinuses dry out this winter, breathe easy and get more restful sleep with this nearly noiseless humidifier.
Verilux HappyLight Full-Size
Just like the name suggests, the HappyLight by Verilux was made to help brighten your mood. The therapy lamp mimics natural sunlight by providing full-spectrum light to help boost your energy and aid in sleep and focus. With a 10,000 lux light intensity, HappyLight lamps may help stimulate your body's production of serotonin for the day and regulate melatonin at night.
P.volve
Exercise is crucial for a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a positive mood. P.volve is a great full-body workout program you can do right at home. P.volve offers resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact workouts that strengthen and sculpt while keeping the energy up. Start your free trial for 7 days. After that, it's only $14.99 per month.
Brooklinen Scented Candle
Lighting a scented candle adds warmth to any space and choosing a relaxing aroma enhances tranquility. Try this candle from Brooklinen that's specifically designed to help you unwind and rest after a long day. Let the cool yet cozy scent permeate the room whenever you need a pick-me-up.
Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Elevate cozy, calm vibes while sleeping or couch potato-ing with the Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket. Available in 10, 15 or 20-pound weights, this knit blanket is designed to hug the body for a relaxing effect. Even though it's weighted, the breathable cotton provides great air flow so you won't feel hot.
Online Therapy with Talkspace
There's no denying the benefits of talk therapy. If you can't find someone local that works for you, Talkspace can pair your with a licensed therapist and allows you to choose from a variety of therapy approaches.
The Bouqs Co. Lemonade
Treat yourself or loved ones to a colorful bouquet of flowers to brighten the mood and home when the sun is not out. We love these sunny sunflowers from The Bouqs Co.
Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser
Try an essential oil diffuser for days and nights when you need calm. This beautiful porcelain aromatherapy accessory from Vitruvi doubles as home decor while filling your space with essential oil-infused steam that'll help you loosen up with the scent of your choice.
The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp
Create a spa-like ambiance in your own home with a Himalayan salt lamp. Not only does it give a soft, serene red-hued glow, but the salt's negatively charged ions are said to neutralize contaminants in the air for better breathing.
HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun
If you're rarely going outside or in the sun, consuming vitamin D supplements can help give your body the benefits you naturally get from sunlight. Vitamin D has many benefits such as helping with immune support, calcium absorption and boosting your mood. HUM Nutrition offers plant-based vitamin D3 – an active form of vitamin D – in 30 vegan soft gels.
Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal
Put yourself first this year by asking yourself the tough questions and learning where you can improve. Oprah wants this journal to help others, "My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you’ll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. "
HelloFresh Subscription
Your body (and mind) will appreciate a nutritious, home-cooked meal. HelloFresh not only provides healthy meals but allows you to skip weekly meal planning and that time-consuming grocery store trip.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT: