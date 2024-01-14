If you're feeling especially low this time of year, you're not alone.

January 15 marks the third Monday of January, or Blue Monday — said to be the most depressing day of the year. With the excitement of the holidays far behind us, the winter doesn't hold the same charm it did before. Being stuck indoors due to low temperatures and having less sunshine creates a perfect storm for the winter blues. Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the additional stressors of life during this chilly stretch of time.

It's helpful to reflect on the past year and look at how we want to improve things in the future throughout 2024, and that means not only working on your physical health, but also your mental health. Prioritizing yourself with adequate self-care to maintain calmness and positivity as you kick off the New Year is so important. And by focusing your well-being, you can help combat the effects of the winter blues.

To help, we've gathered our top picks of products that'll boost your mood and put you in a better headspace. From getting in enough exercise to having adequate sleep each night, we've found products that will keep you feeling relaxed and happy — even on the gloomiest day of the year.

Some of our good-feeling items include light therapy with the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket to help you relax, fresh flower deliveries to bring nature indoors, at-home workouts to release endorphins and an essential oil diffuser to bring a calm atmosphere to your space. Below, shop our favorite mood-enhancing products from around the web.

Easyplant Emerald Trinity Collection Easyplant Easyplant Emerald Trinity Collection Some studies have found taking care of plants can help reduce psychological stress. You don't have to have a green thumb to be a plant parent to Easyplant's Emerald Trinity Collection, which includes low-maintenance plants that only require watering once a month due to their special self-watering pots. $147 $136 Shop Now

Renpho Reach Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Reach Massage Gun Muscle tension is a common symptom of added stress in your life. Knead out those tight muscles with this massage gun featuring an extra long handle for the hard to reach spots. $70 $40 Shop Now

Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Journal Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Journal Journaling can help with mental wellness by giving you a place to get out your worries, set goals and reflect on your days. We adore this embroidered journal from Rifle Paper Co. and it might not be scientific, but we think journaling is more fun when written down in a cute notebook. $38 Shop Now

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size Amazon Verilux HappyLight Full-Size Just like the name suggests, the HappyLight by Verilux was made to help brighten your mood. The therapy lamp mimics natural sunlight by providing full-spectrum light to help boost your energy and aid in sleep and focus. With a 10,000 lux light intensity, HappyLight lamps may help stimulate your body's production of serotonin for the day and regulate melatonin at night. $60 $52 With coupon Shop Now

P.volve P.volve P.volve Exercise is crucial for a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a positive mood. P.volve is a great full-body workout program you can do right at home. P.volve offers resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact workouts that strengthen and sculpt while keeping the energy up. Start your free trial for 7 days. After that, it's only $14.99 per month. $15/Month Free 7-day trial Shop Now

Brooklinen Scented Candle Brooklinen Brooklinen Scented Candle Lighting a scented candle adds warmth to any space and choosing a relaxing aroma enhances tranquility. Try this candle from Brooklinen that's specifically designed to help you unwind and rest after a long day. Let the cool yet cozy scent permeate the room whenever you need a pick-me-up. $35 $30 Shop Now

Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket Amazon Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket Elevate cozy, calm vibes while sleeping or couch potato-ing with the Bearaby Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket. Available in 10, 15 or 20-pound weights, this knit blanket is designed to hug the body for a relaxing effect. Even though it's weighted, the breathable cotton provides great air flow so you won't feel hot. $199 Shop Now

Online Therapy with Talkspace Talkspace Online Therapy with Talkspace There's no denying the benefits of talk therapy. If you can't find someone local that works for you, Talkspace can pair your with a licensed therapist and allows you to choose from a variety of therapy approaches. Starting at $69/month Shop Now

The Bouqs Co. Lemonade The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co. Lemonade Treat yourself or loved ones to a colorful bouquet of flowers to brighten the mood and home when the sun is not out. We love these sunny sunflowers from The Bouqs Co. Starting at $54 Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser Nordstrom Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser Try an essential oil diffuser for days and nights when you need calm. This beautiful porcelain aromatherapy accessory from Vitruvi doubles as home decor while filling your space with essential oil-infused steam that'll help you loosen up with the scent of your choice. $123 $98 Shop Now

The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp Create a spa-like ambiance in your own home with a Himalayan salt lamp. Not only does it give a soft, serene red-hued glow, but the salt's negatively charged ions are said to neutralize contaminants in the air for better breathing. $30 $25 With coupon Shop Now

HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun HUM Nutrition HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun If you're rarely going outside or in the sun, consuming vitamin D supplements can help give your body the benefits you naturally get from sunlight. Vitamin D has many benefits such as helping with immune support, calcium absorption and boosting your mood. HUM Nutrition offers plant-based vitamin D3 – an active form of vitamin D – in 30 vegan soft gels. $15 Shop Now

Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal Amazon Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal Put yourself first this year by asking yourself the tough questions and learning where you can improve. Oprah wants this journal to help others, "My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you’ll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. " $30 Shop Now

HelloFresh Subscription HelloFresh HelloFresh Subscription Your body (and mind) will appreciate a nutritious, home-cooked meal. HelloFresh not only provides healthy meals but allows you to skip weekly meal planning and that time-consuming grocery store trip. Starting at $10/serving Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: