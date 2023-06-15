Mama mode! Jana Kramer announced on June 8 that she and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting their first child together, her third, and she’s telling ET all about her current wellness and beauty must-haves.

"Right now it’s hard to make time for myself while balancing filming a movie, kids, moving, and being pregnant, but I'm grateful for the season and take quiet moments at night when my kids are tucked in," the One Tree Hill alum shares.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

"I've been really sick to my stomach, so it’s been challenging, but I'm just listening to my body and what it needs," she continues.

As for what that includes: "I love to be outside and to take walks. I also have been loving a 5-10 minute meditation. It shuts the noise off and just helps rebalance the day."

The Whine Down podcast host has also been keeping things simple when it comes to her skincare routine during this exciting transition.

"Less is more since I can't use a lot of the products that I normally do because of the retinol, but I have been loving my vitamin C serum right now," she says.

But once her newborn arrives, the actress can't wait to amp up her regimen by incorporating her tried and true staples once again.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

"The second the baby is out I will be back to my iS Clincal Cleansing Complex, my Volition Beauty Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum, which has hydrated my skin more and helped with the fine lines, wrinkles, and the overall appearance of my skin, followed by my Volition Beauty Grenache Retinol Eye Cream, and the SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream," she reveals.

In the meantime, the country singer is relying on a few go-to beauty essentials to help her feel her absolute best while rocking her baby bump.

"If I need a confidence boost, I wash my hair and I do full hair and makeup. … When I'm not filming, I don't put on a lot of makeup and usually just use a lipgloss and maybe some blush. … Since I don't do full makeup a lot it tends to boost me when I need it," she explains.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Regardless of her glam look, the Michigan native is most focused on appreciating this time, both personally, and with her family.

"I’m taking in every minute as this will for sure be my last, so I'm really soaking that in, knowing how fast it goes. … My kids are both so excited and are already coming up with baby names like 'Sparkle' and 'Spider-Man,'" she spills.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jana Kramer Expecting Baby No. 3: Inside Her Relationship Highs & Lows

Jana Kramer Shares Ex Mike Caussin's Reaction to Her Engagement

Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Former Soccer Player Allan Russell