Jana Kramer is growing her family! On Thursday, Kramer announced that she and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting their first child together, her third.

The engaged couple shared their baby news two weeks after revealing their plans to wed and after just over six months of dating.

"We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!," Kramer captioned her Instagram announcement. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever. #clearblueconfirmed #clearbluepartner."

Kramer is also mom to Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

Amid the surprise news that the One Tree Hill alum is not only engaged, but expecting their third child, ET is looking back at her relationship highs and lows, from two brief marriages in the early 2000s and her tumultuous relationship with Caussin, which ended in 2021 a month shy of their sixth wedding anniversary, to dating in the public eye and her eventual engagement.

Short-Lived Marriages

Michael Gambino

Kramer's first marriage came in 2004, when she wed Michael Gambino in Las Vegas. The relationship was short-lived, and riddled with issues, including alleged abuse, which she detailed in an interview with Nightline back in 2016.

"I still have that fear when I'm alone, him coming to grab me and … throwing me out of bed," Kramer told the outlet. "The verbal and the mental abuse they give you is almost more painful than the physical because it tears you down even more with the words."

Kramer recalled hiding in the brushes after Gambino attacked her. She even claimed he tried to kill her when he was under the influence. Gambino was subsequently convicted of premeditated attempted murder in 2005 -- the year they split. Gambino was released on parole after five years behind bars, and ultimately died by suicide in 2012.

Johnathon Schaech

Kramer started dating Johnathon Schaech after the pair starred together in Prom Night in 2008. The two would go on to get engaged in December 2009 and exchange vows just over six months later in July 2010. But the marriage was over before it could really start, with Kramer and Schaech announcing their breakup in August of that year, just 12 days after the ceremony. Their divorce was finalized in June 2011.

In April 2021, more than a decade after their split, Schaech posted a picture from their wedding, tweeting, "I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother [Julie Solomon]."

While Kramer liked the tweet at the time, she later addressed her issues with her then-husband's post on her Whine Down podcast, admitting, "It bothered me."

"I ended up texting John because he started to continue commenting about how it was a horrible day, and nothing was real about it," she continued. And I'm like, 'Can you be nice and not say mean things about me on Twitter?'" The pair later discussed their relationship on an April 2022 episode of the podcast, and the friendship they now share.

"I can go to their house and it's not going to be any kind of awkward situation. I respect him, I love his family," Kramer said. "I love his heart and what he does and I'm glad that the air I feel like, cleared."

High-Profile Romances

Brody Jenner

Speaking with Heidi Montag on an April 2023 episode of her podcast, Kramer detailed her "worst blind date ever" with The Hills alum, Brody Jenner. The pair was set up on a blind date more than a decade ago with his co-stars -- Montag, and her now-husband, Spencer Pratt.

"So we're at this dinner, and it was, like, the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like, the absolute worst," Kramer shared.

"And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all," she continued, revealing that she eventually decided to cut the outing short and went "marching towards the exit sign."

Chris Evans

Kramer and Chris Evans had a brief romance around the same time, which she recalled shortly after he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022.

"I honestly can't remember how we met, if it was at a club. It was before, obviously way before Instagram, so I'm going to say it was at a club. I was 26-ish," she said on her podcast. "He was definitely known, right? It was Chris Evans. He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie."

Noting that they "went on a few dates," including one to a barbecue rib restaurant in Ventura, California, she added that she "can't remember" how long they went out, but rather their last "embarrassing" date, where she said she went to the bathroom in his Studio City home after having eaten asparagus.

"That's the last interaction I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again. We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and in the morning, I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house. I never heard from him again," she shared.

She later clarified her comments on social media, telling her followers, "First of all, he didn't ghost me. We just stopped talking. ... Can we all just, like, laugh at ourselves? It's so silly."

Brantley Gilbert

Kramer’s next high-profile romance was with fellow musician Brantley Gilbert. The pair got engaged after six months of dating in January 2013. They called off their wedding plans that August.

"I'm really sorry for the person that I was and the way that I wasn't healthy enough to be in that relationship,” Kramer said in an April 2020 podcast episode. "I wasn't the best version of myself in that relationship. I just wasn't. I always have a little bit of regret that I didn't handle things better."

For his part, Gilbert simply said that their relationship just "didn’t work."

Mike Caussin, Welcoming a Family and Years of Infidelity

Following her split from Gilbert, Kramer started dating former NFL star Mike Caussin in 2014. The pair fell hard for each other, but the red flags were there early on, with Kramer hinting that Caussin was unfaithful at the start of their relationship.

Even still, the pair reconciled, with Caussin proposing that December. The two would go on to wed in May 2015, but less than two years into their marriage, and shortly after the birth of their first child, Jolie, Kramer revealed that Caussin cheated on her with multiple women. The pair separated and he entered treatment for sex addiction.

After the athlete completed treatment, the pair renewed their vows in December 2017 and welcomed son Jace the following November.

They documented their relationship on her podcast and openly discussed the highs and lows, with Caussin sharing in 2019 that he suffered a "sex addiction relapse."

Kramer revealed that the couple was in a rough patch after she found a topless photo on Caussin's phone, and while they were working on their relationship, Kramer was candid about the lack of trust, even admitting that she would not have a "hot nanny" around her husband out of precaution given his past indiscretions.

Kramer ultimately filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021, after six years of marriage. Kramer detailed more instances of his alleged infidelity while appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in October 2022. During the explosive episode, she claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women while the pair was still together.

Post-Divorce Dating

Jason Bihler

Gleb Savchenko

In May 2022, rumors began swirling that Kramer hooked up with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, while filming season 23 in 2016. Savchenko, who was married to Elena Samodanova at the time, shut down the rumors while speaking to ET in June 2022.

"There's a lot of acting, there's a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you're up close and personal, you develop a certain connection," Savchenko explained. "The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far."

"Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not," he maintained. "Whatever she might have said to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she'll probably answer the same thing."

Jay Cutler

Kramer was briefly linked to Jay Cutler after they were spotted together in September 2021, but the relationship didn't last longer than a month, with a source telling ET in October of that year that Kramer was single.

"The two briefly spent time together, but things have since died down between them," the source said of the short-lived romance.

Ian Schinelli

Kramer went Instagram official with Ian Schinelli in January 2022, after first sparking romance rumors a month prior, when she posted a photo of herself in a robe where a mystery man was clearly visible in the reflection.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," Kramer wrote via Instagram in January 2022. "Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."

Three months later, Kramer revealed that she was going through a breakup.

Engagement and a Baby on Board

The country singer announced the news of Russell's proposal in May 2023, on her podcast, with an aptly titled episode, "Jana's Engaged Part 1."

The 42-year-old Scottish soccer coach and former player popped the question after six months of dating. Kramer first confirmed his identity in January after revealing she was dating someone who lived in England.

As for the proposal itself, Kramer explained that she, Russell and her kids took a walk to her new house and he got down on one knee while they were all sitting on the front porch steps. "Jolie just started jumping up and down," she said of her young daughter. "It's like she knew what was happening."

While Kramer noted they had originally planned to be in Jamaica, Russell's porch proposal at the house was "exactly what I would've wanted," she said.

And in June, she announced that the couple is expecting their first child together.

As she explained to People, Kramer and Russell tried to get pregnant ahead of her 40th birthday this coming December. "I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she says. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

Kramer also shared that the pregnancy got off to a rocky start -- but she found the silver lining. "In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried,'" she told People. "I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."

