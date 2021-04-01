Johnathon Schaech took a walk down memory lane on Twitter. The That Thing You Do! star took to the social media platform on Tuesday to share a snap from his short-lived marriage to Jana Kramer. Schaech revealed that he had to explain the wedding photo to his 7-year-old son, Camden.

"I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship," Schaech shared.

I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship. pic.twitter.com/S0xA1qPOm6 — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) March 31, 2021

While the One Tree Hill alum did not respond to the tweet, she did like the post.

The couple got married July 4, 2010, but went their separate ways just 12 days later. The actors met while shooting Prom Night in 2008, and dated before Schaech popped the question in Dec. 2009.

After announcing their breakup in August 2010, Shaech found love with publicist Julie Solomon. The couple got married in 2013 and share two children, Camden, 7, and Lillian, 8 months. Kramer ended up moving on with former NFL star, Michael Caussin, tying the knot in 2015. They have two children, Jolie, 5 and Jace, 2.

