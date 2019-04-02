Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin are opening up like never before.

The country singer and the former NFL player have gone through a public breakup, only to rekindle their marriage and start fresh. Now, the couple is publicly speaking about Caussin's infidelity, and his struggle with sex addiction.

"We're not #relationshipgoals, and in a way that everything is perfect because it's not," Kramer says in a new interview with ABC News, published on Tuesday. "We've had more downs [and] lows than highs, but we're fighting through those things."

The athlete then gets candid about his addiction, explaining that "it manifests in different ways for different people." "It doesn't come from me wanting to have sex -- it's me feeling a certain way and from my entire life looking back I just used sex as kind of my escape," he describes, adding that when he cheated he told her, "We're honest with one another and said we haven't been perfect, let's be perfect for each other, or try to be."

When blatantly asked how many times he cheated, Caussin defers. "You know, details like that are something that Jana and I still kind of keep within our partnership and our relationship," he explains, before being asked if he cheated more than once. "Yes, more than once. Yes."

The pair got married in May 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jolie, in January 2016. In August 2016, they separated, but renewed their vows in December 2017. Just last November, they welcomed their second child together, a son named Jace.

During the sit-down, Caussin reveals that he spent 60 days in a residential treatment facility near Nashville and has been in a 12-step program for the nearly three years since. The former One Tree Hill actress also shares how she discovered her husband was unfaithful.

"I saw a lot of numbers [on his phone] that didn't add up," she recalls. "I found out more things and I was about to play a show, which was so hard to have to mask that. But we had talked about 20 minutes before the show and you know, he told me things that completely rocked me. [I was] like, 'This can't be happening. There's no possible way that this is happening. He's my husband and we love each other and we have a daughter and we have a happy life.' It felt like a double life."

The two continue to work on their marriage and relationship, even if the former football player does relapse.

"I'm trying to learn a new way of living that I've never known existed that I didn't know how to do. I'm trying to ride a bike you know all over again without training wheels just trying to figure it out," Caussin, who is now "a year sober," explains.

"I was so envious about a perfect relationship," Kramer expresses. "Now I love our relationship because we fought to stay together and we fought for each other and stayed together."

