Jana Kramer is "frustrated" by the body shaming comments she's received.

One week after giving birth to her second child, son Jace, the "I Got the Boy" country singer has had enough with what people have been writing about her post-baby body on social media. Sharing a photo of herself showing her stomach, the 35-year-old One Tree Hill alum took a moment on Saturday to call out trolls and explain how she was just trying to show people her progress after giving birth.

“A few things because honestly I’m so frustrated and I need to vent this," Kramer began. “I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped. It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be from my last photo I took yesterday.”

“A few things, no I didn’t get a tummy tuck, no I don’t have a personal chef, no I don’t have fortunes so I didn’t train every day,” she continued. “Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section). In that photo I had on a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!!”

The actress added that she if had “posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have probably been shamed too" when all she wanted to show was how vulnerable she was with her journey.

“Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?” Kramer asked. “Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way?”

The mother of two concluded her post by encouraging all women to be "kinder to ourselves" and to understand that all women have different journeys that make them beautiful.

Kramer and husband Mike Caussin welcomed their son on Nov. 29. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Jolie. Kramer and Caussin married in May 2015, but separated in August 2016 before reconciling.

The brunette beauty had previously opened up about her past miscarriages, sharing with her fans in an emotional vlog that she and her husband had trouble conceiving and turned to in vitro fertilization for help.

"It's sad because when you find out you're pregnant it's so exciting and you want to shout it and tell everybody, but you don't because of stuff like this," Kramer said while shedding tears in the video. "Instead you're left alone with this feeling of just being so alone. There is some reason for it all, whether it makes sense or not."

