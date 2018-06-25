News

Jana Kramer Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Miscarriages

By Brian Haas‍
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer is pregnant again!

The 34-year-old One Tree Hill star announced on Instagram on Monday that she and her husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, are expecting baby number two later this year. In a cute photo with Caussin and their 2-year-old daughter, Jolie, the family is sitting together on the couch with a sign that reads: "ONLY CHILD, EXPIRING NOVEMBER 2018."

"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited!" she wrote on Instagram next to the photo. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4! "

A "rainbow baby" is a baby born after a miscarriage, named so because rainbows are almost always preceded by rainy or stormy weather.

The actress and country singer in December revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she suffered not just one, but two miscarriages in her family's efforts to grow. 

"Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not," Kramer wrote at the time alongside a tearful photo of herself holding up her sonogram. "This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now."

Congratulations to Kramer and her family!

For more on Kramer, watch the video below.

