Jana Kramer Apologizes After Joking About Her Husband's Infidelity

Jana Kramer may have taken things a little too far on the latest episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast.

The country star took to Instagram on Tuesday to publicly apologize to her husband, Mike Caussin, for joking about his infidelity on-air.

"Open apology to my husband: I'm a very sarcastic person and I joke a lot which, when people don't know me, it might be taken the wrong way," she wrote. "But sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else. And that's what happened on this week's podcast and I'm sorry."

"For me, sometimes my way of coping with pain and triggers is deflecting and making a joke. But that’s not the healthiest especially when it can hurt someone I care about," she continued. "Truth is, the past year Mike has shown up in every way I could have hoped for. He's an incredible father, and has been working his a** off for our family, me, and most importantly himself so I'm sorry Mike and I love you and so thankful for you and our family and all your hard work!"

The Dancing With the Stars alum concluded her post by telling fans, "joking or not, from this episode on I'm gonna stop bringing 'it' up."

"Because it's in the past and that's where it needs to stay," she added. "Unless it's to help people. So y'all help be my accountability."

In case you missed it, Kramer originally made a dig at Caussin while the two were discussing the polygamous relationships on TLC's Seeking Sister Wife in a podcast episode titled "WAGs and Sister Wives."

"What guy doesn’t want that… to have different partners and to have sex?" said Kramer, who shares two kids -- Jolie, 3, and Jace, 2 months -- with Caussin. "I mean, that's why my husband cheated on me."

"Sorry, babe," she added.

Listen below:

Kramer, 35, and Caussin, 31, tied the knot in 2015. The two split in 2016 amid allegations that the former NFL star was unfaithful, but rekindled their romance and renewed their vows in Hawaii in December 2017.

"2017……..you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong," Kramer wrote on Instagram at the time. "You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the woman I always wanted to be."

"I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me," she continued. "Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it…. (Pics from Hawaii Dec 2nd…vow renewal)….2018, I’m ready for you!"

Hear more on Kramer and her family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jana Kramer Calls Out Body Shamers Who Criticized Her 1 Week After Giving Birth

Jana Kramer Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Jana Kramer Tearfully Recalls Miscarriages Before Becoming Pregnant With Baby Boy

Related Gallery