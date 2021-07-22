Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Finalize Divorce

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are officially divorced. Their divorce was finalized Thursday just three months after Kramer announced their split, according to docs obtained by ET. The former couple also established a parenting plan that outlines how they each will behave in relation to their children, as well as scheduling, vacation plans and transportation arrangements for their two kids, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

"The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced. They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," the docs stated.

The parenting plan also included a child support agreement in which Kramer will be paying Caussin $3,200 a month as "regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree."

In addition to child support, the One Tree Hill actress paid her now ex-husband a total of $592,400 as a "full and final settlement of any and all claims" Caussin "may have in and to said marital estate."

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April, after six years of marriage. In her divorce filing, the country singer accused Caussin of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery." Caussin had previously admitted to cheating on Kramer in the past. The pair split in August 2016 amid reports of infidelity, after which Caussin entered rehab for sex addiction. He and Kramer ended up reconciling.

Kramer reflected on the news of her divorce being finalized during a break on set of her new project. The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she cried when she got the "final" call.

"Taking a minute to reflect on set. Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything. If I’m honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the “final” call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came. My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids," Kramer said of the difficult moment.

But while she admits the divorce has made her feel like a failure, Kramer said she didn't fail her kids and is showing them how strong their mom can be.

"Let’s just say it was all the feels but here’s what I know….I didn’t fail my kids. I’m showing them a strong momma and I’ll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could," she continued. "This isn’t the end…it’s just the beginning of my story and I’m excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper. Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this!"

In April, the singer revealed news of the split on her Instagram, expressing that she "fought," "loved hard" and had "forgiven." She added that now she has "nothing else to give."

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

