Jana Kramer says she split from Mike Caussin because of infidelity with more than one individual. In her divorce filing, the country singer accuses her husband of six years of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

In court docs filed in Williamson County, Tennessee, and obtained by ET, Kramer listed her date of separation as Tuesday, April 20. She also claimed that she is the "fit and proper person" to have custody over their two children, 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace, and further requests that child support be set pursuant to the Tennessee Child Support Guidelines.

Kramer, who had a postnuptial agreement with Caussin, also requested for him to pay alimony and cover the cost of her legal fees. ET has reached out to Kramer's rep for comment.

Kramer announced her and Caussin's split on Instagram last Wednesday, with a source telling ET at the time that he "broke her trust again."

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔."

Caussin had previously admitted to cheating on Kramer in the past. The pair split in August 2016 amid reports of infidelity, after which Caussin entered rehab for sex addiction. He and Kramer ended up reconciling.

The pair renewed their vows in December 2017, and by June 2018, Kramer announced that she was pregnant with their second baby. They welcomed their son in December 2018.

In April 2019, the pair opened up about Caussin's sex addiction and infidelity in an interview with ABC News.

"I saw a lot of numbers [on his phone] that didn't add up," Kramer said in the interview of how she discovered her husband was unfaithful. "I found out more things and I was about to play a show, which was so hard to have to mask that. But we had talked about 20 minutes before the show and you know, he told me things that completely rocked me. [I was] like, 'This can't be happening. There's no possible way that this is happening. He's my husband and we love each other and we have a daughter and we have a happy life.' It felt like a double life."

Caussin, who said he cheated on Kramer more than once, said his sex addiction "didn't come from me wanting to have sex."

"It's me feeling a certain way and from my entire life looking back I just used sex as kind of my escape," he described, adding that when he cheated he told her, "We're honest with one another and said we haven't been perfect, let's be perfect for each other, or try to be."

