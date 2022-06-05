'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Shuts Down Jana Kramer Affair Rumors (Exclusive)

Gleb Savchenko is shutting down rumors about an affair between him and his former Dancing With the Star partner, Jana Kramer. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Savchenko on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony, where he said "absolutely not" to claims that the two hooked up while filming season 23 of the long-running dance competition series.

"There's a lot of acting, there's a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you're up close and personal, you develop a certain connection," Savchenko explained. "The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far."

"Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not," he maintained. "Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she'll probably answer the same thing."

The allegations came as a shock to the dancer who said he was "sad" that Kramer's ex, Ian Schinelli, would make those kinds of claims.

"I just feel a little sad that he had to go that way and say something like that about her," the professional dancer said. "I was totally surprised. She text me, 'She's like, 'Dude, like can you imagine he said all of this? I've never, you know...whatever.' So, but, absolutely not."

As far as how Kramer's taking the rumors, Savchenko said she's not letting it bring her down in the slightest, in fact, she told her former partner that she'd return to DWTS to dance with him, if the show were to ever have an All-Star season.

"She said, 'Listen, if there's an all-star season, I'm coming back and dancing with you," Savchenko revealed.

That's not all Savchenko said about DWTS. When it comes to the show making the move from ABC to Disney+, the dancer said thinks it's a "great transition," adding that he's looking forward to seeing the series hit the streamer.

"I think it's such a cool transition. We have Disney week, we have Halloween, so, it's all like, Disney weeks and Disney moments, we've been having on the show for so long, so, moving to Disney+ kind of gives us a different opportunity to be even closer to Disney," he shared. "For the last couple of seasons, we've been shooting opening numbers, and like, huge group numbers, at Disneyland, actually, Disneyland -- shut down the whole thing, so, it's awesome. I think it's such a new, great transition. I'm super excited. I'm looking forward to it."

As far as returning for the next season, Savchenko said "finger's crossed."



The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams, kicks off 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT

Gleb Savchenko's Ex Claims He's Unavailable to Take Care of Their Kids

Gleb Savchenko Wants to Do a 'Single Dad' Reality Show (Exclusive)

Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

MTV Movie & TV Awards Host Vanessa Hudgens Teases 'Party' of a Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery