Jana Kramer has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli. On Tuesday, the One Tree Hill alum introduced the world to her new man -- with a PDA-filled Instagram post.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” she captioned the series of pictures and videos.

“I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does," she added. "Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way. @officially_mr_e.”

In the first picture, the 38-year-old and her beau cuddle up on the beach. The following pictures show the pair packing on the PDA, showing off their skills in the kitchen and cuddled up in the snow.

Proving that the two were together for the holiday season, a photo shows the pair laughing for the camera as they look at an Elf on the Shelf.

According to Schinelli’s Instagram, he is a fitness coach, self-proclaimed “girl dad,” and former Navy Seal.

Kramer also took to her Instagram Story to prove that her man is handy. In the video, the "I Got the Boy" singer says, “I found my rental husband,” as she hands her man a pink power tool. Kramer also shared a TikTok featuring her beau as he shows off his abs while lying shirtless on the couch and eating snacks.

“Guys are annoying,” the caption said. “How can they eat like sh*t and still look like this.”

According to eagle-eyed fans, Schinelli has been appearing on Kramer’s socials since December, leaving fans with questions.

The "Voices" songstress played coy about her love when pressed about Schinelli’s recent appearances on her social media during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast. “I’m scared. It’s a scary thing. Dating is scary,” Kramer said. “It’s a scary world out there.”

Kramer’s reveal comes nine months after her split with Mike Caussin after six years of marriage. The pair shares two children, Jolie, 5, and 3-year-old Jace.

In September, the The Holiday Fix Up actress spoke with ET about the possibility of finding love again.

"I have my days, but I do know, in my core, in my healthy state, I do know that I am worthy and I can't wait to give somebody that love, that I know that I deserve, that I give as well, so most times I believe that, but it's hard," an emotional Kramer said.

"I do believe that there is someone out there that will see everything that I do, and I know I'm a great mom. I know I work really hard," she added. "I have a lot of love to give and I just hope that one day, that's cherished."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jana Kramer Is 'Single at the Moment' and No Longer Dating Jay Cutler

Jana Kramer on How Her New Song Helped Her Through Divorce

Jana Kramer Says She's 'Pieced Back' Her Heart Following Split

Jana Kramer Says She's Not ‘Broken’ Anymore After Split From Mike Caussin (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery