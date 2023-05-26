Jana Kramer is opening up about her ex-husband, Mike Caussin's, reaction to her recent engagement to Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell.

The 39-year-old country singer and actress spoke about the engagement on her Whine Down podcast and also shared how her ex found out.

"He already knew that [Allan]'s my partner or whatever, whether we get engaged or whatever," Kramer explained of Caussin.

After Russell popped the question at home with Kramer's kids, her 7-year-old daughter, Jolie, whom she shares with Caussin, spilled the beans during a FaceTime.

"Jolie was FaceTiming him and she said, 'Guess what, Daddy? Mommy's engaged!' And he's like, 'Ah, that's nice!'" Kramer said. "I would have liked to have told him but I'm also like, I don't want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad. So then he was like, 'Hey, can I talk to Mommy?' And I was like, 'Hello. Good day.' And he was like, 'Congratulations.'"

She said that after "dealing with a co-parenting situation" with her ex, he then took the time to properly congratulate her and share a touching sentiment.

"He was like, 'I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy.' And I'm just like, 'Thank you,'" Kramer recalled. "And then I started to cry because he was like, 'Of all people you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you. And you deserve this after everything I put you through. You deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that."

This will be the fourth marriage for the mother of two, whose turbulent relationship with Caussin, a former Buffalo Bills football pro, ended in 2021, a month shy of their sixth wedding anniversary. In her April 2021 divorce filing, Kramer accused her ex of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery." The former couple are parents to daughter Jolie as well as son Jace, 4.

Prior to her relationship with Caussin, she was engaged to singer Brantley Gilbert before it was called off in 2013. Kramer tied the knot for the first time with her late ex, Michael Gambino, in 2004. However, he was reportedly convicted of attempted murder after he choked her into unconsciousness and was sentenced to six years in prison. According to People, he died by suicide two years after his release.

Kramer was later married to actor Johnathon Schaech for just 12 days before they split.

