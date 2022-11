Jana Kramer Clarifies Her Comments About Brief Chris Evans Romance

Jana Kramer is setting the record straight regarding her brief romance with Chris Evans. The 38-year-old singer and actress previously opened up about dating the 41-year-old Avengers star on her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast.

Shortly after making headlines for discussing the "embarrassing" ending to their romance, Kramer took to her Instagram Stories, writing in a since-expired post, per Page Six, "I can't with the press pickups. 😂. We all have an embarrassing story! And no he didn't ghost me because of that 😂."

She added in another video, "First of all, he didn't ghost me. We just stopped talking. ... Can we all just, like, laugh at ourselves? It's so silly."

Kramer had initially discussed her romance with Evans after the latter was namedPeople magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

"I honestly can't remember how we met, if it was at a club. It was before, obviously way before Instagram, so I'm going to say it was at a club. I was 26-ish," she recalled on her podcast. "He was definitely known, right? It was Chris Evans. He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie."

Noting that they "went on a few dates," including one to a barbecue rib restaurant in Ventura, California, she added that she "can't remember" how long they went out, noting, "I just remember the last date."

"To this day I'm actually still kind of mortified," she admitted. "This is an embarrassing thing. This is so embarrassing."

She said that on their final date, she visited Evans at his "bachelor pad" in Studio City, California, where he was hosting some of his friends from his hometown of Boston. Kramer noted that the evening was intended to be a "sleepover."

She said that she headed to bed and went to the bathroom first.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. I went to the bathroom, and he immediately went after me," she said. "And so that's the last interaction I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again. We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and in the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house. I never heard from him again."

Kramer also admitted to sending him a direct message "about a year ago," shortly after Evans had said he was looking for "the one."

The One Tree Hill star called Evans a "great" kisser, thinking he's very deserving of his recent honor.

"Oh, I think he's super sexy. He's crazy sexy," she said. "He's like Boston and he's, like, a man and he's sexy and he's got the muscles. I don't know, he's sexy to me."

Kramer divorced Mike Caussin in 2021 after claiming he was unfaithful numerous times during their marriage. As for Evans, he is currently dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

