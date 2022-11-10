Emily Blunt is cheering for her most attractive friends! The Devil Wears Prada actress told ET that Chris Evans was "secretly thrilled" to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Blunt was working with Evans on their upcoming movie, Pain Hustlers, when he learned the news of his new title and went to do the photo shoot. "I had the little secret slip of it," Blunt said.

"I think he was a bit embarrassed but sort of secretly thrilled. Who wouldn't be thrilled?" she added.

Next year, though, Blunt will hope for her husband, John Krasinski, to take the title himself. She said that they'd "own it, with wallpaper all over our house," if he ever won.

In the meantime, Blunt is focused on the release of her new series, The English, a Western drama in which Blunt plays a woman seeking revenge for the man she believes to be responsible for the death of her son.

"I just thought it was heart-stopping, it was so beautiful," she told ET of the new project. "Extraordinary writing, which is rare, so when you come across it, you just sort of cling to it."

This is Blunt's first Western, but she's loved the genre since she was a child. "I just thought it was as violent as it was witty, and it has this tender love story at its heart," she said.

In addition to starring, Blunt also played the role of executive producer for the first time. "I just really enjoyed every facet of bringing this thing to life. It felt like a very natural fit for me on this one because it captured my heart so deeply."

The English streams Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

