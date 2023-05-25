Jana Kramer got the boy!

The country singer and One Tree Hill alum is engaged to boyfriend Allan Russell, 42, a Scottish soccer coach and former player, after six months of dating. Kramer announced the news of Russell's proposal on her Whine Down podcast on Thursday with an aptly titled episode, "Jana's Engaged Part 1."

As for the proposal itself, Kramer explained that she, Russell and her kids took a walk to her new house and he got down on one knee while they were all sitting on the front porch steps. "Jolie just started jumping up and down," she said of her young daughter. "It's like she knew what was happening."

While Kramer noted they had originally planned to be in Jamaica, Russell's porch proposal at the house was "exactly what I would've wanted," she said.

The couple's engagement comes just four months after Kramer went Instagram official with her man, writing in a January post, "Back where it all started…Also this is so us…trying to take a photo." The pair made their red carpet debut two months later at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "Thank you @iheartradio for having us last week. And thanks @superiorstriker for being my date ♥️," she wrote to her man on social media at the time.

This will be the fourth marriage for the mother of two, whose turbulent relationship with former Buffalo Bills football pro Mike Caussin ended in 2021 a month shy of their sixth wedding anniversary. In her April 2021 divorce filing, Kramer accused her ex of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery." The former couple are parents to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.

Prior to her relationship with Caussin, she was engaged to singer Brantley Gilbert before it was called off in 2013. Kramer tied the knot for the first time with her late ex, Michael Gambino, in 2004. However, he was reportedly convicted of attempted murder after he choked her into unconsciousness and was sentenced to six years in prison. According to People, he died by suicide two years after his release.

Kramer was later married to actor Johnathon Schaech for just 12 days before they split.

