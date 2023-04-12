Jana Kramer Recalls 'Worst Blind Date Ever' With Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency and New Divorce-Ins…
Tamar Braxton on What Inspired Her New Music and Pursuit of Love…
Jelly Roll Gets Emotional After Sweeping the 2023 CMT Music Awar…
TWICE Talks 'Ready to Be' Album and Concert Tour (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini Praises 'Queen' Shania Twain After CMT Music Aw…
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown on Hosting and Performing at the…
Quincy Jones Turns 90! Oprah Winfrey, LL Cool J and More Celebra…
Ali Wong on Breaking Into Hives and Crying After Filming 'Beef' …
'RHOBH’s Erika Jayne on Former Cast’s Return and New Housewife R…
Wynonna Judd Balancing ‘Agony and Ecstasy’ 1 Year After Mom Naom…
Meredith Marks' Hopes for ‘RHOSLC’ After Rocky Season 3 and Mary…
‘Beef’: Why Ali Wong Broke Into Hives and Cried After Playing Am…
Rachel McAdams on New Film as a Mom and 'Mean Girls' Musical Mov…
Florence Pugh on 'Special' Collab With Zach Braff and New Projec…
Kiefer Sutherland Spills on New Show ‘Rabbit Hole’ and If He’d R…
‘Joy Ride’ Premiere: Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola …
Eric McCormack on Podcast With 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Sean Hayes…
Why Prince Louis May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation (Source)
Jana Kramer is spilling the tea on her "worst blind date ever." The 39-year-old singer says she had a horrible experience with Brody Jenner more than a decade ago when the two were set up on a double date with his co-stars from The Hills, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.
Kramer shared the story while catching up with Montag on her Whine Down With Jana Kramerpodcast, recounting the first time the women met.
"I was like, maybe, 24. I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer, and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date," she recalled.
"So we're at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all," Kramer continued, revealing that she eventually decided to cut the outing short and went "marching towards the exit sign."
"He said something to me, and I was like, 'That's it, I'm leaving.' But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls," she went on. "Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it's all a f***ing mirror. So I slam right into the mirror."
Kramer has been an open book when it comes to her love life, recently sharing another hilariously "embarrassing" date-gone-wrong story about Chris Evans, and candidly revealing details about the unraveling of her marriage to Mike Caussin.
And just weeks ago, Kramer went red carpet official with her new boyfriend, former soccer player Allan Russell.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jana Kramer Clarifies Her Comments About Brief Chris Evans Romance
Jana Kramer on Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin Cheating
Jana Kramer on Why She Kept Forgiving Mike Caussin After Infidelity
Jana Kramer Says Ex Mike Caussin Cheated With More Than 13 Women
'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Shuts Down Jana Kramer Affair Rumors (Exclusive)
Related Gallery