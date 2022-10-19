Jana Kramer is opening up about why she kept forgiving her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, despite his multiple infidelities throughout their relationship. Kramer sat down with the ladies of Red Table Talk Wednesday for an episode about toxic forgiveness, where she shared that her desire to create a family allowed her to forgive Caussin over and over again.

"There were flags in the beginning, he had cheated a month into dating, but I'm like, 'It's OK, I've cheated in past relationships, and I didn't forgive myself for it, so, I'm gonna forgive you.' I can make this work. We can grow together," Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, with the former football player, shared.

"And in the marriage, too, every time he cheated, first, second, third -- however many times, I'd be like, 'I forgive you,'" she continued.

It wasn't until their daughter was four months old that Kramer said she discovered that something was amiss.

"My daughter was four months old when a girlfriend was like, 'Something's not right with him,' and I could sense it. I think I didn't want to believe it," Kramer said. "I'm on the road, I'm traveling, like, 'How would I know?' and she goes, 'Look through the phone bills.' And I looked through the phone bill, and started calling these numbers, and that's when I found out the truth."

Still, Kramer, who tied the knot with Caussin in 2015, tried to heal their marriage, in an attempt to give her children the family she didn't have growing up.

"I came from a broken family, and my whole thing was, I do not want my children to grow up in a broken house," she stressed. "I hated Christmas because I had to separate Christmas, and that was stressful, and I want my kids under my one roof. And the thought of another woman raising my child, was like, 'It ain't gonna happen.' I know every part of her, she's my child. You don't get to do what you did, and then take my child away from me."

The 38-year-old singer and actress said she gave Caussin the chance to figure out what he was going through and return a "better man," but the infidelities continued, with Caussin cheating on Kramer with more than 13 women. It got to the point, where Kramer said she could no longer forgive him.

"Finally, the last time, last April when I caught him again, he's like, 'Now I know I'll never do it again,' and I'm like, 'You know what, for that person, she's gonna be real lucky that you won't,' and that's when I left."

The pair ultimately ended things that month after six years of marriage. Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce in July 2021, three months after Kramer announced their split.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

Months later, Kramer opened up to ET about how she was healing from heartbreak.

"I wouldn't think it's broken. I would say it's pieced back together," Kramer said of her heart at the time. "And I think things can still be beautiful when you're pieced back together."

Added Kramer, "I've learned a lot and I'm still learning and I'm still growing and I'm still healing, but I'm definitely seeing the silver lining."

