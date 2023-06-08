Start the nursery prep! Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell are expecting their first child together.

The engaged couple shared their baby news two weeks after revealing their plans to wed and after just over six months of dating.

"We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!," Kramer captioned her Instagram announcement. "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever. #clearblueconfirmed #clearbluepartner."

As she explained to People, Kramer and Russell tried to get pregnant ahead of her 40th birthday this coming December. "I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she says. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

Kramer also shared that the pregnancy got off to a rocky start -- but she found the silver lining. "In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried,'" she told People. "I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."

The country singer and One Tree Hill alum announced her engagement to Russell, 42, a Scottish soccer coach and former player, on May 25. The upcoming nuptials with be Kramer's fourth marriage, whose turbulent relationship with former Buffalo Bills football pro Mike Caussin ended in 2021 a month shy of their sixth wedding anniversary. In her April 2021 divorce filing, Kramer accused her ex of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

The former couple are parents to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. Kramer shared on her Whine Down podcast that Russell has a son with his ex-wife, whom he was married to for 11 years. He is also close with his adult stepdaughter, and travels to London to see both children once a month.

Kramer announced the news of Russell's proposal on her Whine Down podcast with an aptly titled episode, "Jana's Engaged Part 1."

She, Russell and her kids took a walk to her new house and he got down on one knee while they were all sitting on the front porch steps. "Jolie just started jumping up and down," she said of her young daughter. "It's like she knew what was happening."

While Kramer noted they had originally planned to be in Jamaica, Russell's porch proposal at the house was "exactly what I would've wanted," she said.

Kramer announced plans to publish a book about her divorce from Caussin five days after her engagement news. "THE NEXT CHAPTER!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I have been working on this book for over 2 years and I’m so excited it’ll be in your hands soon. This book is a year diary from the day I filed divorce papers, to a year later and all that I’ve learned since. This book isn’t a tell all about my ex, but more stories that made me realize the end was near and the day I knew I had to walk away."

Kramer added that the book will walk readers through her different types of recovery throughout her adult life. "I bring you back to stories that cover my first abusive relationship, to my journey with anxiety and how I started to believe that I deserved good things," she shared. "This book isn’t about finding a new relationship and falling in love. This book is about the journey to loving myself and all the missteps along the way. Taking ownership for what I needed to work on, and all the beautiful lessons that came from the darkness."

Kramer and Rusell's engagement comes just four months after Kramer went Instagram official with her man, writing in a January post, "Back where it all started…Also this is so us…trying to take a photo." The pair made their red carpet debut two months later at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "Thank you @iheartradio for having us last week. And thanks @superiorstriker for being my date ♥️," she wrote to her man on social media at the time.

