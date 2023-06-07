Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are celebrating their first weeks as new parents. The couple shared several photos of their newborn daughter, Nikita, on Wednesday, one week after her arrival. Karagach also gave fans an update on her postpartum journey.

"A week with Nikita," Karagach, 30, wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a carousel of images featuring baby Nikita with her parents. In one, Karagach and Pashkov share a kiss in the hospital bed while Karagach holds the little bundle of joy.

Pashkov posted a video montage of his first week as a father. "We are in love," he wrote beneath the collection of videos. "Thank you for choosing us to be your parents, Nikita."

Pashkov's video included clips from his wife's labor at the hospital, followed by footage of them heading home and leaving the house for their first walk.

The end of his video revealed the child's full name, Nikita Sofia Pashkov. On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Karagach revealed that the middle name is in honor of her grandmother, who died last year.

Karagach also added a few more details about the little one's arrival: She weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches. In a separate post to her Story, the new mom also showed off her postpartum bump at two days and one week after giving birth.

Karagach and Pashkov announced Nikita's arrival on May 30, the same day of her birth. The little girl comes amid something of a baby boom for the Dancing With the Stars family.

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Carson McAllister on Mother's Day; fellow pro Lindsay Arnold also welcomed her second child with husband Sam Cusick last month; and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson became new parents with the birth of their first child in January.

Back in December, Karagach and Pashkov revealed the sex of their first child in a joint Instagram post.

"IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach began the post. She paired the caption with a celebratory video from her 30th birthday party turned baby shower, featuring her and Pashkov embracing and the party guests playing a variety of party games.

