Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Gray Hair -- and Fans Are Here for It

Jennifer Aniston is showing off her grays!
Last week, the Friends alum sparked buzz when she posted a video promoting her latest LolaVie haircare product.
In the clip, the 54-year-old actress peeks through a door as she promotes the product. Aniston puts her gray tresses front and center as she has her hair pushed back in a half-up, half-down style.
Aniston's hair isn't completely gray, though, as it only seems limited to one section of the actress' signature brownish-blonde tresses.
In the comments of the video -- which has over eight million views -- fans celebrated how the star is embracing her natural locks.
"You are so beautiful with your gray hair," one user wrote.
"Jennifer you are so gorgeous with and without grey. Natural=Beauty. You do you!" another user added.
"It's more like highlights & natural blend w your hair color. Beautiful. Love it," yet another wrote.
Aniston's comments were also full of celebration and heart eye emojis.
The video was the first time that the Murder Mystery actress has given the world a look at her gray. Fans are used to seeing the star -- who has provided inspiration over the years with her various haircuts -- with her highlights.
In a new interview withByrdie, Aniston didn't address her tresses. However, she did mention that she has maintained the same routine since breaking into the business.
"Well, I've worn the same clothing pretty much since the '90s," she told the magazine. "Thank god jeans and tank tops, and flip-flops don't go out of style, and they never will go out of style. My highlights have been the same pretty much since the '90s."
