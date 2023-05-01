Why Justin Theroux Says He Won't Discuss Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux's lips are sealed when it comes to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The White House Plumbers star recently explained why he won't publicly discuss his ex, despite appearing to be on friendly terms since their 2018 split.

"I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," Theroux says in an interview with Esquire. "And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen -- I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing."

The former couple was spotted out together enjoying dinner last week along with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City.

Throughout the foursome's meal at Il Cantinori, Aniston and Theroux appeared to be on great terms. Both of the exes were dressed nicely for the occasion, with Aniston wearing a long black coat and Theroux opting for dark jeans and a button up.

Before leaving the restaurant, Aniston, 54, and Theroux, 51, were seen hugging. Shortly thereafter, the actress departed the venue with a single red rose in hand.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and were married from 2015 to 2018. They have remained amicable in the years since their split, openly supporting each other on social media and even working together.

When ET spoke with Theroux in March 2021, he said that he and Aniston "check in" with each other, and even expressed an openness to appearing on her TV show, The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, White House Plumbers debuts May 1 on HBO.

The five-part limited true-crime historical drama will look back on the Watergate scandal and the downfall of Richard Nixon's presidency. Harrelson stars as E. Howard Hunt. According to HBO, White House Plumbers, which is directed by David Mandel and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, all former members of the Veep creative team, "sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America's greatest political crimes."

The satirical series "begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops -- including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex."

