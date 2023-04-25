Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are having dinner with friends! On Saturday, the former spouses were spotted dining out with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City.

Throughout the foursome's meal at Il Cantinori, Aniston and Theroux appeared to be on great terms. Both of the exes were dressed nicely for the occasion, with Aniston wearing a long black coat and Theroux opting for dark jeans and a button up.

Before leaving the restaurant, Aniston, 54, and Theroux, 51, were seen hugging. Shortly thereafter, the actress departed the venue with a single red rose in hand.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and were married from 2015 to 2018. They have remained amicable in the years since their split, openly supporting each other on social media and even working together.

When ET spoke to Theroux in March 2021, he said that he and Aniston "check in" with each other, and even expressed an openness to appearing on her TV show, The Morning Show. The next month, in an interview with Esquire, the Mosquito Coast actor further opened up about his current relationship with his ex-wife.

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text," he told the outlet. "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other."

"I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship," Theroux added. "Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

