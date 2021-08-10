Justin Theroux Gets a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out From Ex Jennifer Aniston: 'Love You!'
Justin Theroux Says He Would Totally Guest Star on Ex Jennifer A…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Talks Suiting Up as Impulse and West-…
Brad Paisley Talks Bringing His Band to the Waters of ‘Shark Wee…
Watch Ian Ziering and ET’s Kevin Frazier Go Inside a Shark Sanct…
Watch Jake Paul and Julia Rose Talk Marriage
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
‘My Unorthodox Life’: Julia Haart’s Family Reveals How Their Lif…
Nivea Gets Love From Celeb Pals After Emotional Kandi Burruss In…
Why Jake Paul Hopes to Knock Out Conor McGregor (Exclusive)
Happy birthday, Justin Theroux!
The Mosquito Coast star turned 50 on Tuesday and received a special shout-out from his ex, Jennifer Aniston. The two tied the knot in August 2015 but ultimately separated two years later.
To kick off the birthday tributes, Aniston first shared a pic of Theroux all dressed up in a suit with his beloved dog, Kuma, in the background. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT," she raved, adding a celebratory emoji.
A second post showed Theroux shirtless, rocking a gold ring and a white Nike visor. "Truly one a kind," Aniston captioned it. "LOVE YOU!"
Meanwhile, Theroux took to his own Instagram to reflect on turning the big 5-0. "As a kid I couldn't begin to imagine what 50 looks like… and yet of course it looks like this," he joked. "Both dumb and hilarious at the same time."
"Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades," he added. "Always funny, always profound…You win again."
A number of other celebrities commented on the pic to wish him a happy birthday, including Orlando Bloom, Chelsea Handler, David Spade, Nina Dobrev and Lena Headey.
Back in February, Theroux was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Aniston via social media on her 52nd birthday. The actor posted a never-before-seen black-and-white photo of his ex to his Instagram Stories, which he simply captioned, "Happy Birthday."
Aniston and Theroux announced they were parting ways just days after her 49th birthday in 2018. In October of that year, a source told ET that both were doing well following the breakup.
"Since they split, her friends believe their plan to move forward in life without one another was the best decision for both of them," the source said at the time. "Neither of them is pining for each other but instead, finding themselves again."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Justin Theroux Got Celeb Advice When He Began Dating Jennifer Aniston
Justin Theroux Responds to a Rumor About Jennifer Aniston Split
Justin Theroux Talks His New Apple TV+ Series, Jen Aniston and More