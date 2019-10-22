The movie may be calledLady and the Tramp, but Justin Theroux's dog, Kuma, had no problem stealing the spotlight.

Kuma accompanied her dad to the Disney movie's premiere in New York City on Tuesday, where she quickly became the bell of the ball. Theroux couldn't help but gush over Kuma's "first premiere" while speaking with ET's Rachel Smith.

"It's her first premiere. It's her first part in a movie!" he said of his rescue pitbull. "It's her first movie red carpet. She's done animal work kind of red carpets."

Kuma happily wagged her tail at all the attention, prompting Theroux to take ET's mic and give her the real star treatment. "Kuma, answer the questions! What was it like playing Pound Dog No. 3?" he hilariously asked his pup.

The 48-year-old actor and his dog are attached at the hip. "I bring her everywhere. When people tell me I can't bring her in, then I apologize and leave," he admitted.

"We've all read the studies, they lower your heart rate, people live longer apparently, but yeah. I think she's comforting," he explained. "I don't ever have to look across the room at her and wonder if we're still on the same side."

Theroux voices Tramp to Tessa Thompson's Lady in the live-action Disney remake. As for which actor would voice Kuma, Theroux's got some thinking to do.

"I don't know, it would have to be someone who is sassy but cute. I don't know who would voice her. I think she'd err on the younger side, and she'd be playful, a little klutzy," he speculated.

Lady and the Tramp will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Nov. 12. See more in the video below.

