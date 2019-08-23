In Disney's live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voice the titular canine couple -- and now, we have our first look at their adorable adventures in the very first trailer.

The pair lend their voices for the live-action remake of the 1955 animated classic, which dropped its first trailer Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Unlike recent remakes such as Aladdin and The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp will premiere on the studio's streaming service, Disney+.

The voice cast also includes Sam Elliott as a Bloodhound named Trusty; Benedict Wong as Bull the Bulldog and Janelle Monáe as Peg the Pekingese. As for the human cast, Kiersey Clemons stars as Darling Dear, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear and Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah.

Watch the first trailer now:

The movie's cast of canines is made up of real-life rescue dogs, and Theroux previously told ET's Jason Carter that he was trying to get his own rescue pup, Kuma, a role in the movie. "I'd love to make this happen," he said. "She'd be great, by the way. She's good. Just have to get her on the plane."

Lady and the Tramp starts streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

