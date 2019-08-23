When Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con a slew of Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and more -- who knew he would have even more to share at D23? But on Friday, Feige confirmed three new titles in the works for Disney's new streaming service.

First up, Ms. Marvel, centered on the MCU's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan. "You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films," Feige said.

Then there's Moon Knight, about the mercenary Marc Spector, who "may or may not" be impugned with power.

Lastly, "Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU," Feige said. A She-Hulk series is officially in the works, about lawyer and big green woman Jennifer Walters.

