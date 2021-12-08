Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Ex Justin Theroux for 'Facts of Life' Taping in Sweet Shot
Jennifer Aniston Teases Surprise Guests in 'Facts of Life' Live
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Call it Quits After 2 Years Toge…
David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
Adele Gets Emotional Over Love for Her Son
Meghan Markle Reveals What Her Kids With Prince Harry Are Really…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Want ‘the Biggest Wedding in the …
New Music Friday: The Album That'll Be Your New Life Soundtrack
Ann Dowd is one lucky lady! The 65-year-old actress found herself in the middle of a sweet group hug with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux on Tuesday night.
Theroux captured the moment on his Instagram Stories, showing the cute pic of his ex-wife, Aniston, and Dowd all wrapped up in a smiling hug.
"Anne-Sandwich," he captioned the shot.
Theroux went on to share more pics with Dowd calling her a "National treasure."
The amicable exes reunited for a special cause on Tuesday. Theroux served as a producer for ABC's Facts of Life live show, which featured Aniston in the role of Blair.
Aniston also posted photos to her Instagram from the live event, writing, "One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel. 🙌🏼❤️ #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience."
Prior to the show airing, Aniston told ET, "First of all, love The Facts of Life, wanted to be in The Facts of Life. I wanted to go to a boarding school. I wanted a Mrs. Garrett, and I wanted all of those girlfriends, and now I get to have them!"
Aniston and Theroux have been very supportive of one another since their 2018 split. Back in August, Aniston honored Theroux's birthday on social media, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT. Truly one a kind. LOVE YOU!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union to Star in 'Facts of Life' Live
Jennifer Aniston Is Supporting Justin Theroux's Instagram for His Dog
Justin Theroux Gets a Birthday Shout-Out From Ex Jennifer Aniston