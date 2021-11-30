Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union Are Starring in ABC Live's 'Facts of Life'
Charlotte Rae: ET's Favorite Moments With the 'Facts of Life' St…
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
Inside the Star-Studded 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction …
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
Hilary Duff Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Lizzie McGu…
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
Katie Thurston Cries While Discussing Her Breakup With Blake Moy…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Jennifer Aniston is making her return to sitcoms... for one night only. ABC announced that the 52-year-old Friends actress will be starring in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life alongside Gabrielle Union.
The sitcom, which aired for nine seasons between 1979 and 1988, followed housemother of a dormitory at a private all-girls school in Peekskill, New York.
During the one-night-only event, Aniston will take on the role of Blair, which was originally portrayed by Lisa Whelchel, while Union will play Tootie, a role originated by Kim Fields.
Additionally, Allison Tolman will star as Natalie, who was first played by Mindy Cohn, Kathryn Hahn will be recreating Nancy McKeon's role of Jo, and Ann Dowd is set to appear as Mrs. Garrett, a role that the late Charlotte Rae originated.
"I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair," said executive producer Jimmy Kimmel.
The Facts of Life was a spin-off of Diff'rent Strokes, which aired for eight seasons between 1978 to 1985, and followed two Black children who were welcomed into the family of a wealthy New York businessman.
In addition to The Facts of Life, the upcoming Live in Front of a Studio Audience special will include Diff'rent Strokes. Like in The Facts of Life portion of the special, Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett.
Additional cast members include John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, a role originated by Conrad Bain, Kevin Hart as Arnold, who was first played by Gary Coleman, and Damon Wayans as Tom Bridges' Willis.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes will air live on ABC Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Live in Front of a Studio Audience': Fans React to John Amos Returning for 'Good Times' Cameo
Jennifer Aniston Says She's Ready to Date Again
Why Gabrielle Union's Family Didn't Trust Dwyane Wade Right Away
Related Gallery