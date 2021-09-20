Jennifer Aniston Is Supporting Ex Justin Theroux's Instagram for His Dog
Justin Theroux's adorable pup, Kuma, is having a moment! The sweet pitbull recently got her own Instagram account, which her famous dad promoted on his own page over the weekend.
But Kuma also got some love from another big A-lister, Theroux's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston!
"Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people," Aniston wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, reposting her ex's original post about the new account. "They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday."
For her part, Kuma reposted Aniston's message, writing, "Thbaks [ant]ie Jen!!!" using an ant emoji.
Kuma's account is highlighting the importance of the Austin Pets Alive shelter in Austin, Texas. Theroux shared the news of Kuma's new account on his own page in a funny post "written" by the precious dog.
"😈*INSTGRAM TAKEOWVER* iz KUMA 🐻 HER3 TO 📣 🙉AN0WNCE🦑 MY NEW 🎉INSTA AKOUWNT ✨@KUMATHEROUX !✨" the caption reads. "MY AAKOWNT 📀📱📞 IZ @KUMATHEROUX SO FOLLOW MEEEE 🦊🕶🧚🏽♀️EVERYWWON! 🧚🏽♀️SKATEBOORDS 🛹😖😡 SCARRRY RIGHT? LETS NOT HELP THEM BUT HELP OTHER DOGS THAT NEED HELP OKAY!!!!???"
Aniston and Theroux separated in 2017 after two years of marriage and officially split the next year, but have remained amicable. Last month, Aniston celebrated Theroux's 50th birthday with a sweet message on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy Birthday JT. Truly one of a kind LOVE YOU!"
