Sponsored by AllSaints

Shop AllSaints' Special Black Friday Offerings on Leather Jackets, Sweaters, Holiday Gifts and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
allsaints sale
AllSaints
By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:25 PM PST, November 20, 2023

Score specials on AllSaints' quality leather jackets, elevated basics, party dresses and more.

Black Friday and Cyber Week are finally here with major deals on so many popular retailers — but with hundreds and even thousands of sales going on, you might be wondering which brands to prioritize during the biggest savings event of the year.

AllSaints is one of our go-to brands for its heirloom-quality leather goods, trendy party dresses and elevated basics, and right now you can take 30% off sitewide through the morning of Nov. 29.

Shop the AllSaints Black Friday Sale

Known for its moody aesthetic and timeless yet edgy styles, AllSaints creates everyday luxury pieces for men and women. The London-based retailer carries everything from cashmere sweaters and silk dresses to casual denim and T-shirts, but the brand is best known for its sumptuous leather jackets.

No matter if you prefer biker or bomber, shearling or suede, AllSaints' leather jackets are quality investments you'll cherish for years and years to come — and now, you can enjoy 30% off the brand's splurge-worthy outerwear.

Whether you're hoping to score a great deal on stylish holiday gifts for your loved ones or upgrade your wardrobe for the new season, this rare AllSaints sitewide sale is not one to miss. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to score during the AllSaints Black Friday Sale.

Below, shop the best fashion deals to shop before AllSaints' Black Friday Sale comes to an end the morning of Nov. 29.

AllSaints Balfern Belted Hem Suede Biker Jacket

AllSaints Balfern Belted Hem Suede Biker Jacket
AllSaints

AllSaints Balfern Belted Hem Suede Biker Jacket

This stunning suede biker jacket adds some edge to any 'fit.

$569 $398

Shop Now

AllSaints Duran Skinny Denim Cargo Jeans

AllSaints Duran Skinny Denim Cargo Jeans
AllSaints

AllSaints Duran Skinny Denim Cargo Jeans

These skinny jeans offer the on-trend cargo look without the bulk.

$219 $153

Shop Now

AllSaints Aleida Velvet Open Front Blazer

AllSaints Aleida Velvet Open Front Blazer
AllSaints

AllSaints Aleida Velvet Open Front Blazer

This velvet blazer is holiday party-ready. 

$445 $312

Shop Now

AllSaints Zoya Knitted Cuff Leather Gloves

AllSaints Zoya Knitted Cuff Leather Gloves
AllSaints

AllSaints Zoya Knitted Cuff Leather Gloves

These beautiful leather gloves have knitted cuffs for a cozy sweater look. 

$119 $83

Shop Now

AllSaints Sola Oversized Shearling Biker Jacket

AllSaints Sola Oversized Shearling Biker Jacket
AllSaints

AllSaints Sola Oversized Shearling Biker Jacket

Shearling and leather meet for an oversized jacket that's just so cool. 

$1,675 $1,172

Shop Now

AllSaints Larson Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater

AllSaints Larson Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater
AllSaints

AllSaints Larson Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater

This classic fair isle sweater comes in a wool blend for a fluffy feel.

$279 $195

Shop Now

AllSaints Sirius Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater

AllSaints Sirius Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater
AllSaints

AllSaints Sirius Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater

This oversized sweater has casual side slits and a classic cable knit texture.

$329 $230

Shop Now

AllSaints Starlet Wool Blend Cardigan

AllSaints Starlet Wool Blend Cardigan
AllSaints

AllSaints Starlet Wool Blend Cardigan

This black and white alpaca-blend cardigan has a cool star print and a snuggly-soft finish. 

$329 $230

Shop Now

AllSaints Serra 2-In-1 Reversible Shearling Coat

AllSaints Serra 2-In-1 Reversible Shearling Coat
AllSaints

AllSaints Serra 2-In-1 Reversible Shearling Coat

Choose from smooth suede or shearling in this reversible coat. Find it in four colors.

$2,150 $1,505

Shop Now

AllSaints Frankie 3-In-1 Leather Crossbody Bag

AllSaints Frankie 3-In-1 Leather Crossbody Bag
AllSaints

AllSaints Frankie 3-In-1 Leather Crossbody Bag

This bag can be worn as a crossbody, belt bag or clutch thanks to an adjustable and removable strap.

$279 $195

Shop Now

AllSaints Ezra Leather Quilted Crossbody Bag

AllSaints Ezra Leather Quilted Crossbody Bag
AllSaints

AllSaints Ezra Leather Quilted Crossbody Bag

This quilted crossbody bag is winter-ready.

$249 $174

Shop Now

AllSaints Neve Shrunken Slim Leather Biker Jacket

AllSaints Neve Shrunken Slim Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints

AllSaints Neve Shrunken Slim Leather Biker Jacket

This fitted leather jacket is perfect for pairing with jeans or a slinky party dress. 

$529 $370

Shop Now

AllSaints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

AllSaints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints

AllSaints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

This slim-fit, soft lamb leather jacket is dressed up by gold-tone hardware.

$499 $349

Shop Now

AllSaints Anya Velvet V-Neck Mini Dress

AllSaints Anya Velvet V-Neck Mini Dress
AllSaints

AllSaints Anya Velvet V-Neck Mini Dress

Wear this velvet mini dress with figure-flattering ruching to your next holiday party.

$169 $118

Shop Now

AllSaints Calytrix Fishnet Sparkle Top

AllSaints Calytrix Fishnet Sparkle Top
AllSaints

AllSaints Calytrix Fishnet Sparkle Top

Pair this fishnet sparkle top over a lacy bra or simple bralette for effortless glam. 

$135 $95

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Jewelry Gifts to Give Her This Holiday Season

Gifts

The Best Jewelry Gifts to Give Her This Holiday Season

The Best Beauty Deals at Ulta's Black Friday Sale — Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Beauty Deals at Ulta's Black Friday Sale — Up to 50% Off

The 20 Best Gifts for Boyfriends That He'll Actually Use

Gifts

The 20 Best Gifts for Boyfriends That He'll Actually Use

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Beyond Yoga’s Black Friday Sale Is Here

Sales & Deals

Beyond Yoga’s Black Friday Sale Is Here

Tags: