Black Friday and Cyber Week are finally here with major deals on so many popular retailers — but with hundreds and even thousands of sales going on, you might be wondering which brands to prioritize during the biggest savings event of the year.

AllSaints is one of our go-to brands for its heirloom-quality leather goods, trendy party dresses and elevated basics, and right now you can take 30% off sitewide through the morning of Nov. 29.

Shop the AllSaints Black Friday Sale

Known for its moody aesthetic and timeless yet edgy styles, AllSaints creates everyday luxury pieces for men and women. The London-based retailer carries everything from cashmere sweaters and silk dresses to casual denim and T-shirts, but the brand is best known for its sumptuous leather jackets.

No matter if you prefer biker or bomber, shearling or suede, AllSaints' leather jackets are quality investments you'll cherish for years and years to come — and now, you can enjoy 30% off the brand's splurge-worthy outerwear.

Whether you're hoping to score a great deal on stylish holiday gifts for your loved ones or upgrade your wardrobe for the new season, this rare AllSaints sitewide sale is not one to miss. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to score during the AllSaints Black Friday Sale.

Below, shop the best fashion deals to shop before AllSaints' Black Friday Sale comes to an end the morning of Nov. 29.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: