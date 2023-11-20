Score specials on AllSaints' quality leather jackets, elevated basics, party dresses and more.
Black Friday and Cyber Week are finally here with major deals on so many popular retailers — but with hundreds and even thousands of sales going on, you might be wondering which brands to prioritize during the biggest savings event of the year.
AllSaints is one of our go-to brands for its heirloom-quality leather goods, trendy party dresses and elevated basics, and right now you can take 30% off sitewide through the morning of Nov. 29.
Shop the AllSaints Black Friday Sale
Known for its moody aesthetic and timeless yet edgy styles, AllSaints creates everyday luxury pieces for men and women. The London-based retailer carries everything from cashmere sweaters and silk dresses to casual denim and T-shirts, but the brand is best known for its sumptuous leather jackets.
No matter if you prefer biker or bomber, shearling or suede, AllSaints' leather jackets are quality investments you'll cherish for years and years to come — and now, you can enjoy 30% off the brand's splurge-worthy outerwear.
Whether you're hoping to score a great deal on stylish holiday gifts for your loved ones or upgrade your wardrobe for the new season, this rare AllSaints sitewide sale is not one to miss. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to score during the AllSaints Black Friday Sale.
Below, shop the best fashion deals to shop before AllSaints' Black Friday Sale comes to an end the morning of Nov. 29.
AllSaints Balfern Belted Hem Suede Biker Jacket
This stunning suede biker jacket adds some edge to any 'fit.
AllSaints Duran Skinny Denim Cargo Jeans
These skinny jeans offer the on-trend cargo look without the bulk.
AllSaints Aleida Velvet Open Front Blazer
This velvet blazer is holiday party-ready.
AllSaints Zoya Knitted Cuff Leather Gloves
These beautiful leather gloves have knitted cuffs for a cozy sweater look.
AllSaints Sola Oversized Shearling Biker Jacket
Shearling and leather meet for an oversized jacket that's just so cool.
AllSaints Larson Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater
This classic fair isle sweater comes in a wool blend for a fluffy feel.
AllSaints Sirius Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater
This oversized sweater has casual side slits and a classic cable knit texture.
AllSaints Starlet Wool Blend Cardigan
This black and white alpaca-blend cardigan has a cool star print and a snuggly-soft finish.
AllSaints Serra 2-In-1 Reversible Shearling Coat
Choose from smooth suede or shearling in this reversible coat. Find it in four colors.
AllSaints Frankie 3-In-1 Leather Crossbody Bag
This bag can be worn as a crossbody, belt bag or clutch thanks to an adjustable and removable strap.
AllSaints Ezra Leather Quilted Crossbody Bag
This quilted crossbody bag is winter-ready.
AllSaints Neve Shrunken Slim Leather Biker Jacket
This fitted leather jacket is perfect for pairing with jeans or a slinky party dress.
AllSaints Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket
This slim-fit, soft lamb leather jacket is dressed up by gold-tone hardware.
AllSaints Anya Velvet V-Neck Mini Dress
Wear this velvet mini dress with figure-flattering ruching to your next holiday party.
AllSaints Calytrix Fishnet Sparkle Top
Pair this fishnet sparkle top over a lacy bra or simple bralette for effortless glam.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: