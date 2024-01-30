Who Is Pookie? Everything to Know About the Viral TikTok Couple

Pookie Pandemonium! TikTok's latest obsession revolves around one couple known for hyping each other up. Campbell Puckett (a.k.a. "Pookie") and her husband, Jett Puckett, have gone viral thanks to Jett's utter devotion to his bride.

Known for announcing "Pookie looks absolutely fire" every time she displays a new designer outfit, Jett's clear adoration for Campbell and his striking similarity to Matt Damon has the Internet abuzz.

Stars like Zach Bryan and Alix Earle have all tried to recreate Jett's Pookie praise in their own videos.

The couple loves to share their designer outfits, surprise one another with personalized gifts, travel all over the world together, and visit their favorite fast food spot, Chick-Fil-A.

Campbell Puckett/TikTok

They also recently did a video breaking down how their love story began.

"I walked up to the prettiest girl at a wine bar in Philadelphia, just started talking to her," Jett shared of Campbell. "Two days later, we were inseparable and 10 months later, we were engaged."

The proud husband continued to gush, "Campbell's like a princess… She really is the best person I know."

So who are Campbell and Jett? Let's break down what we know.

When they met, Campbell was a flight attendant and Jett was a grad student. Jett went to the University of Georgia and was in the Beta fraternity. Campbell is an Ole Miss gal. The pair lived together in Georgia for years, before selling their house to live in Paris, France for several months.

They tied the knot on April 14, 2018. Pookie is a content creator as well as a fashion blogger. Her blog, You Should Wear That has been around for years.

So how does Jett contribute to his and Pookie's extravagant lifestyles? According to his LinkedIn profile, Jett is a Managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for McLerran & Associates Practice Transitions. He's held high positions in the banking and dental worlds as well.

The couple own a sweet male French bulldog nicknamed "P," short for Pierre, not Pookie.

As for Jett's nickname, Campbell has called her man "Pokey" in a few videos.

RELATED CONTENT: