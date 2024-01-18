Nikki Reed is delighting fans with her first-ever TikTok. The 35-year-old actress joined the social media site on Thursday and tapped her husband, Ian Somerhalder, to star in her inaugural video.

In the hilarious clip, set to Fitz and the Tantrum's "Out of My League" song, Reed starts by showing off her chic outfit, before her husband walks by, bumping into her.

The couple looks at each other, before the camera cuts away to a shot of Somerhalder's Vampire Diaries character, Damon Salvatore, looking over his shoulder. It then transitions to a clip of Reed's Twilight character, Rosalie Hale, rolling her eyes.

It's back to the real-life couple then, as Somerhalder passionately grabs his wife and dips her into a kiss. The cute video ends with both Reed and Somerhalder laughing.

"Cc Emmett Cullen," Reed captioned the video, referencing the character her Twilight's Rosalie was married to.

Reed and Somerhalder tied the knot in April 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bodhi, two years later. Then, in the summer of 2023, Reed gave birth to a baby boy.

In a December interview with New Beauty magazine, Reed opened up about how her priorities have changed since becoming a mom.

"Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me," Reed said. "... Let me tell you, life is so busy and so wonderful. But life has gotten incredibly busy, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down any time soon. I feel like every time I say, 'This is the year of slowdown,' things just rev up! There are so many things that are so important all at the same time, right?"

