Nikki Reed says that after two decades in Hollywood, she is focusing on her family with husband Ian Somerhalder.

In an interview with NewBeauty magazine, the Twilight actress, 35, opened up about how her priorities have changed over the years since becoming a mom to 6-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil and a 6-month-old son whose name has not been revealed yet.

"Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me," Reed said. "Then, Ian and I have an incredible documentary called Common Ground that is also of peak importance -- Demi Moore hosted the screening for it, which was really wonderful."

"Let me tell you, life is so busy and so wonderful. But life has gotten incredibly busy, and it doesn’t look like it's slowing down any time soon. I feel like every time I say, 'This is the year of slowdown,' things just rev up! There are so many things that are so important all at the same time, right?" she continued.

Somerhalder, 45, and Reed moved away from La La Land in order to raise their family on a farm just outside of Los Angeles. Despite getting away from the hustle and bustle culture, the Thirteen co-writer and The Vampire Diaries alum have remained incredibly busy.

One thing keeping them busy is the newest addition to their team, their son who was born in June. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram at the time, sharing the first look at their bundle of joy.

"A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," Reed wrote at the time alongside a pic of the newborn holding her finger while lying on her chest. "Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size."

"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world," Reed continued. "I wanted to share first so I can say thank you so much in advance for honoring those boundaries, and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE."

On top of managing a farm with dozens of animals and raising their family, the powerhouse couple continues to produce and work in Hollywood, most recently starring alongside each other in the Netflix series V Wars in 2020. Reed also operates a sustainable jewelry business, BaYou With Love.

"We also have a company we're launching that is going to market in January," Reed told the magazine of their busy lives. "And then I have my business and holidays are always hectic with that. Literally, everything is all hitting at the same time, and everything is important."

Reed's jewelry pieces are currently only sold online but she is hoping to see them hit store shelves soon, as long as she can make sure it is done in a way that aligns with the business' socially-conscious ideals.

"How can we continue to strive towards better? For me, that means sustainability and amazing regeneration," Reed said. "We even use diamonds that are grown using hydropower. I love that idea of that cyclical feeling of extracting, giving, and also giving maybe more than you're extracting. That is a huge part of next year, bringing this line to a regenerative space. And, hopefully in 2024, we're moving into a brick-and-mortar, too."

