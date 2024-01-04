It's been more than 13 years since Emma Stone starred in the beloved coming-of-age comedy Easy A, and the film is still resonating with new fans in a new way today.

Stone walked the red carpet on Thursday at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Center, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about how a scene from the film has gone viral on TikTok.

When asked if she ever expected fans to still be loving her singing along to Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocketfull of Sunshine" more than a decade after the film's release, Stone exclaimed with a laugh, "No, I definitely did not. At all."

For Stone, there's something of an emotional connection between her character in Easy A -- Olive Penderghast -- and her acclaimed role as Bella in her most recent film, Poor Things.

"It's interesting because thinking about Bella in this movie, there's a couple of parts that really have made me go crazy with how much I love them," Stone said, "And that was the first one ever, Olive."

The films have been two of many, many highlights in Stone's storied career, and the actress credits the "great writing" by Easy A scribe Bert V. Royal and Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara for their natural, relatable and memorable resonance.

Stone was honored at Thursday's star-studded gala with the Desert Palm Achievement Award -- and the actress admitted that she felt "nervous" about accepting the award.

"Oh, it's amazing. It's such an honor. I'm extremely excited, and very nervous," she said. "I'm a little nervous... I don't know what's going on with me."

Stone will possibly be getting nervous quite a bit as the award season continues, considering she's getting inundated with Oscar buzz and she's nominated for two Golden Globes this year for two different roles -- both for playing Bella in Poor Things, and for her performance in the dark dramedy series The Curse.

