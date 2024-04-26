Gifts

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is Here: These Are the 10 Things We'd Buy

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:02 PM PDT, April 26, 2024

The mother of all gift guides is here.

The mother of Goop and mother of Apple and Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow knows a thing or two about Mother's Day. So the editors at her company, Goop, have come out with their 2024 Mother's Day gift guide, including some of Paltrow's personal faves. The list includes sometimes quirky and sometimes upscale finds, as expected from Goop.

Goop's list consists of 136 beauty, fashion, wellness and more finds for Mom. Paltrow's taste is high-end, but we've broken out some of the list's more attainable inclusions as well.

Mother's Day is May 12. Below, some of the best Mother's Day 2024 gift ideas from Goop. Find gifts from Kosas, Our Place, Grown Alchemist and more brands for your mom or the mother figure in your life. There's a fit for Mom's interests and style head, from perfume to small kitchen appliances. You can buy them all on the Goop site or at national retailers.

Heretic Dirty Violet Perfume

Heretic Dirty Violet Perfume
Goop

Heretic Dirty Violet Perfume

Treat her to this small-batch violet leaf perfume. It also has notes of Turkish rose, ambrette, patchouli and frankincense.

Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen SPF 40

Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen SPF 40
Goop

Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen SPF 40

Protect her skin with this sunscreen that comes in two tints to offset any white cast. It also has ceramide and peptide skin care ingredients. 

$40

at goop

Shop Now

$40

at sephora

Shop Now

Our Place Dream Cooker

Our Place Dream Cooker
Goop

Our Place Dream Cooker

Cooking is made easier thanks to this good-looking multicooker. She can use it to make meats, stews, rice and more.

$250

at goop

Shop Now

$250 $200

at our place

Shop Now

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream
Goop

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream

She can throw this vanilla-, mandarin- and almond-scented hand cream in her purse.

$35

at goop

Shop Now

$35

at revolve

Shop Now

Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks

Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks
Goop

Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks

Puffy eyes are no match for these milky serum eye masks that she can keep in the fridge for some extra oomph. 

Sea Liat Embroidered Top

Sea Liat Embroidered Top
Goop

Sea Liat Embroidered Top

She'll feel pretty as a peach in this blouse with open eyelets, wispy ties and a scalloped trim.

The Maker Artist Candle

The Maker Artist Candle
Goop

The Maker Artist Candle

Her home will smell divine thanks to this pomelo, vetiver and waterlily candle.

$80

at goop

Shop Now

$80

at sephora

Shop Now

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer
Goop

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

This creamy bronzer comes in a bunch of different shades to work with her skin tone.

$32

at goop

Shop Now

$32

at sephora

Shop Now

Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder

Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder
Goop

Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder

This powder blurs the look of pores and minimizes shine for a natural finish.

$36

at goop

Shop Now

$36

at sephora

Shop Now

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara
Goop

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara

This curved mascara wand has inner bristles for volume and outer bristles to lengthen and define. 

$20

at goop

Shop Now

$20

at sephora

Shop Now

