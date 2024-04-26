The mother of all gift guides is here.
The mother of Goop and mother of Apple and Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow knows a thing or two about Mother's Day. So the editors at her company, Goop, have come out with their 2024 Mother's Day gift guide, including some of Paltrow's personal faves. The list includes sometimes quirky and sometimes upscale finds, as expected from Goop.
Goop's list consists of 136 beauty, fashion, wellness and more finds for Mom. Paltrow's taste is high-end, but we've broken out some of the list's more attainable inclusions as well.
Mother's Day is May 12. Below, some of the best Mother's Day 2024 gift ideas from Goop. Find gifts from Kosas, Our Place, Grown Alchemist and more brands for your mom or the mother figure in your life. There's a fit for Mom's interests and style head, from perfume to small kitchen appliances. You can buy them all on the Goop site or at national retailers.
Heretic Dirty Violet Perfume
Treat her to this small-batch violet leaf perfume. It also has notes of Turkish rose, ambrette, patchouli and frankincense.
Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen SPF 40
Protect her skin with this sunscreen that comes in two tints to offset any white cast. It also has ceramide and peptide skin care ingredients.
Our Place Dream Cooker
Cooking is made easier thanks to this good-looking multicooker. She can use it to make meats, stews, rice and more.
Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream
She can throw this vanilla-, mandarin- and almond-scented hand cream in her purse.
Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks
Puffy eyes are no match for these milky serum eye masks that she can keep in the fridge for some extra oomph.
Sea Liat Embroidered Top
She'll feel pretty as a peach in this blouse with open eyelets, wispy ties and a scalloped trim.
The Maker Artist Candle
Her home will smell divine thanks to this pomelo, vetiver and waterlily candle.
Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer
This creamy bronzer comes in a bunch of different shades to work with her skin tone.
Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder
This powder blurs the look of pores and minimizes shine for a natural finish.
Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara
This curved mascara wand has inner bristles for volume and outer bristles to lengthen and define.