The Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts for Every Budget: Shop Candles, Jewelry, Handbags and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:39 AM PDT, April 24, 2024

At home spa treatments, on-trend accessories, tech and more of the best gifts for your mom are all on Amazon.

Mother's Day is less than three weeks away and if you want a thoughtful gift for mom to make her smile this year, we've got you covered. After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day. 

The one-stop shop for Mother's Day, Amazon, has a huge selection of amazing products for the mom who loves to cook, work out, read, and more. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found highly-rated Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will get here just in time for May 12. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate. 

Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts on Amazon includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and sentimental keepsakes. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make their life a little bit easier this year. From skincare and self-care and new shoes, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Mother's Day.

Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $50

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Amazon

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.

$50 $40

Homesick Premium Scented Candle

Homesick Premium Scented Candle
Amazon

Homesick Premium Scented Candle

This candle says it all: "Thank you, Mom." As a bonus, it also smells great with notes of bergamot, lavender and sage.  

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.

$50 $48

With Coupon

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. 

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

She will love Laneige's highly coveted lip mask which can help soften lips overnight. 

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. Made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric, they are ideal for any activity. We are certain an active mom can make use of these leggings again and again. 

$30 $22

With Coupon

Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set

Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set
Amazon

Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set

There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.  

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card
Amazon

Amazon Gift Card

Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card, but upgrade it with an adorable heart box to make her Mother's Day even more special. 

$50 and Up

Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $100

Bala Bangles

Bala Bangles
Amazon

Bala Bangles

Whether she's into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to her wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

$55 $52

With Coupon

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm your loved ones' senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils.

$123 $92

With Coupon

Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon

Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The smooth enamel finish of this Dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom. Beyond being highly rated and functional, it's extremely cute with a light pink hue. 

$68 $64

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon

COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

If she's been searching for a way to make meal prep easier, gift her this dual air fryer that comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.

$130 $100

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Help her achieve brighter skin by gifting this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
Amazon

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

This thoughtful Wi-Fi-powered gift keeps your precious memories on display via the Frameo App.

$100 $70

Best Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $200

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women's Short PJ Set

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women's Short PJ Set
Amazon

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women's Short PJ Set

She'll love lounging in this short PJ set, designed with super-soft modal jersey material that feels cool to the touch and slips over the skin effortlessly. 

Christian Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Women's Eau de Parfum Spray

Christian Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Women's Eau de Parfum Spray
Amazon

Christian Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Women's Eau de Parfum Spray

Floral, peony-centric notes come to life in this feminine fragrance from Dior.

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

They can give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun, the Theragun Mini.

$199 $188

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This Stagg Kettle is known for its stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Amazon

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel

Elegant and classy, this satchel comes in a stunning lilac shade perfect for springtime.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader.

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal

For the mom who's the ultimate fashionista, treat her to these adorable block-heel sandals. The thin foam cushion and adjustable leather strap and buckle that come with this sandal make them comfortable in addition to stylish.  

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The instant pot might not scream gratefulness, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean-up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

