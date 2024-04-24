There's nothing like a good sale to celebrate Mother's Day. If you want to gift Mom something great for Mother's Day 2024, Nike has you covered with its Mother's Day Sale, on now.

Nike's Mother's Day Sale not only includes select women's apparel and shoes that she can stay active in but also steals for the entire family. Just use the code JUST4MOM at checkout to snag an extra 20% off. You need to be a Nike Member to receive this discount, but it's free to sign up with your email.

Shop the Nike Mother's Day Sale

Below, shop some of our best finds from the Nike Mother's Day Sale. Find items that are great to gift Mom for Mother's Day, May 12. This sale ends on May 3, but be sure to shop today before the best deals on gifts for the mom or mother figure in your life are gone.