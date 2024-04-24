Sales & Deals

The Nike Mother’s Day Sale Has Sweet Deals for Mom: Shop Clothes, Shoes and More

mother wearing nike
Nike
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 12:45 PM PDT, April 24, 2024

Find gift ideas to help her be her best self among these great activewear finds from Nike.

There's nothing like a good sale to celebrate Mother's Day. If you want to gift Mom something great for Mother's Day 2024, Nike has you covered with its Mother's Day Sale, on now.

Nike's Mother's Day Sale not only includes select women's apparel and shoes that she can stay active in but also steals for the entire family. Just use the code JUST4MOM at checkout to snag an extra 20% off. You need to be a Nike Member to receive this discount, but it's free to sign up with your email. 

Shop the Nike Mother's Day Sale

Below, shop some of our best finds from the Nike Mother's Day Sale. Find items that are great to gift Mom for Mother's Day, May 12. This sale ends on May 3, but be sure to shop today before the best deals on gifts for the mom or mother figure in your life are gone.

Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike

Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

She can cozy up in this oversized sweatshirt that has fleece on the inside.

$80 $50

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings

Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike

Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings

These high-waisted leggings come in a pretty spring teal.

$100 $49

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Sportswear Women's Over-Oversized Cardigan

Sportswear Women's Over-Oversized Cardigan
Nike

Sportswear Women's Over-Oversized Cardigan

This take on the collegiate cardigan has an on-trend oversized fit.

$85 $43

with code just4mom

Shop Now

One SE Women's Dri-FIT Ultra-High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts

One SE Women's Dri-FIT Ultra-High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
Nike

One SE Women's Dri-FIT Ultra-High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts

She'll feel secure in these ultra-high-waisted shorts with briefs built in.

$50 $25

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Zenvy Biker Shorts

Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike

Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy high-waisted biker shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $30

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes

Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike

Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes

The beloved Nike Metacon 9 workout shoes feature a larger Hyperlift plate and added rubber rope wrap for enhanced durability.

$150 $79

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes

These classic sneakers absorb any excess moisture to create a lightweight, breathable atmosphere for her feet. 

$100 $65

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes

Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes
Nike

Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes

With its supportive and springy feel, the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 can help keep her going over rocky terrain while still providing a smooth step. 

$140 $96

with code just4mom

Shop Now

Epic Fast Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings

Epic Fast Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
Nike

Epic Fast Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings

These essential leggings have mesh panels at the back of the knees for ventilation. The waistband also has a drawcord so she can find her ideal fit.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Dunk Low Shoes

Dunk Low Shoes
Nike

Dunk Low Shoes

She'll be pretty in purple in these low Dunks.

$130 $104

Shop Now

