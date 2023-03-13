Michelle Yeoh made history last night at the 2023 Oscars as the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. As she accepted her well-deserved award and delivered her touching speech for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, we couldn't help but notice how fabulous her hair looked.

So what exactly is the secret to Academy Award-winning hair? FEKKAI's Clean Stylers Root Lift and Flexi-Hold Hairspray, also used at the Oscars by Yeoh's Everything Everywhere co-star Stephanie Hsu as well as Jennifer Coolidge for the Vanity Fair After Party. All three beloved actresses relied on these under-$30 products for hair styles that lasted well through the night of celebrations.

"I was inspired by Michelle’s stunning ethereal dress by Dior," said Yeoh's hair stylist Mara Roszak. "I wanted to create something classic that had a beautiful ease. We wanted to create a full foundation with volume that would last.”

