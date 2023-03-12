The Oscars are finally here, and the champagne-colored carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Sunday, celebs descended upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, dressed to the nines.

Newly engaged Vanessa Hudgens flashed her gorgeous ring while keeping her look sophisticated and simple. Dressed in a strapless black gown with a white band both at the bust and the hem of the dress, Hudgens let her new, shiny piece of jewelry serve as her standout accessory for the night.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laverne Cox brought the drama in an eye-catching black-and-turquoise gown that featured nude paneling and black off-the-shoulder sleeves that doubled as gloves. The straps of her dress extended into a gorgeous turquoise train that trailed behind Cox as she made her way along the carpet.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Model Ashely Graham showed off the drapey cape affixed to her black, sheer gown, before heading to co-host the Countdown to the Oscars pre-show with Hudgens and Lilly Singh.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

And Elizabeth Olsen certainly stood out in her black sequin gown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

For more must-see style statements at this year's awards ceremony, check out ET's gallery of arrivals.

Related Gallery

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Tom Cruise Will Not Be at the 2023 Oscars

Lady Gaga Is Performing at the 2023 Oscars After All

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Were Together At Oscars Party

Oscars 2023: Rihanna to Perform and 'Crisis Team' Assembled After Will Smith Slap This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery