Lady Gaga Is Performing at the 2023 Oscars After All

Just hours before the live telecast of the 95th Academy Awards, ET can confirm that Lady Gaga will be performing at the awards ceremony. The news comes after it was first reported that she would not be able to make the event.

Prior to Sunday, 2023 Oscars producer Glen Weiss said Gaga -- who is nominated in the Best Original Song category for her song, "Hold Me Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick -- was invited to perform but was unable to make the commitment at the time. "We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp," Weiss said during a press conference last week.

Because she's in the middle of shooting a new movie, Weiss said Gaga didn't feel like she could deliver a performance at the caliber that she's used to doing at the annual awards show. But apparently that has changed, with Gaga now slated to be a part of tonight's celebration.

That movie, of course, is Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to 2019's Joker, which started production at the end of 2022. Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, the upcoming film stars Gaga as Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with Arthur Fleck, the clownish nihilistic criminal once again played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Rounding out the cast is Zazie Beetz, who is returning as Fleck's neighbor, Sophie Dumond, as well as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Industry star Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.

Gaga, who previously won an Oscar in 2019, posted a photo of herself from the set of the Joker sequel. And weeks earlier, after her Top Gun song was nominated, she wrote, "I’m on set filming now."

In addition to Gaga, the Oscars has confirmed that the other four nominated songs in the Best Original Song will be performed live during the ceremony.

That includes Diane Warren teaming up with Sofia Carson on "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman; Rihanna singing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performing "Naatu Naatu" from RRR; and "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once being performed by David Byrne, Son Lux and Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

