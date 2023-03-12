Stars went full bridal at the 2023 Academy Awards! As A-listers stepped onto the red carpet ahead of Sunday's ceremony, a trend of bridal chic was quick to emerged.

Ana de Armas stunned in a sequined, scoop-necked gown with ruffle details. In an interview with ET, de Armas revealed that her fashion look was a nod to Marilyn Monroe, whom the Oscar-nominated actress played in Blonde.

"Nicholas from Louis Vuitton designed it and I fell in love with it," she said. "I feel like it's kind of like the silhouette of what Marilyn maybe would've worn today and with a little bit of crystals and that look like rose petals at the bottom and the morning dew. It was gorgeous."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh also went for white, wearing a feathered ball gown by Dior Haute Couture. Yeoh is up for the Best Actress award at Sunday's ceremony for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling, who is at the event to present an award, likewise opted to wear white, sporting a daring cut-out look that was custom-made by Vera Wang, who's long been known for her bridal designs. Kaling's dress featured silk crepe off-the-shoulder sleeve column gown with exposed boning, sculptural cup details, delicate lingerie straps, and a split-away peplum.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keep reading to see who else wowed in white at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Ariana DeBose

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Halle Berry

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

