Stars went full bridal at the 2023 Academy Awards! As A-listers stepped onto the red carpet ahead of Sunday's ceremony, a trend of bridal chic was quick to emerged.

Ana de Armas stunned in a sequined, scoop-necked gown with ruffle details. In an interview with ET, de Armas revealed that her fashion look was a nod to Marilyn Monroe, whom the Oscar-nominated actress played in Blonde.

"Nicholas from Louis Vuitton designed it and I fell in love with it," she said. "I feel like it's kind of like the silhouette of what Marilyn maybe would've worn today and with a little bit of crystals and that look like rose petals at the bottom and the morning dew. It was gorgeous."

Ana de Armas
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh also went for white, wearing a feathered ball gown by Dior Haute Couture. Yeoh is up for the Best Actress award at Sunday's ceremony for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Michelle Yeoh
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling, who is at the event to present an award, likewise opted to wear white, sporting a daring cut-out look that was custom-made by Vera Wang, who's long been known for her bridal designs. Kaling's dress featured silk crepe off-the-shoulder sleeve column gown with exposed boning, sculptural cup details, delicate lingerie straps, and a split-away peplum.

Mindy Kaling
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keep reading to see who else wowed in white at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Ariana DeBose 

Ariana DeBose
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt 

Emily Blunt
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Halle Berry 

Halle Berry
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michelle Williams 

Michelle Williams
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sofia Carson 

Sofia Carson
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Tems 

Tems
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

