Florence Pugh Wows in Short Shorts at the 2023 Oscars

Florence Pugh knows how to make an entrance. The Don't Worry Darling actress stepped onto the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars Sunday in a striking Valentino look.

Pugh stunned in the unlikely choice, which featured short black shorts complete with pockets. She wore the shorts underneath a champagne colored gown that had a lengthy train and dramatic sleeves.

Pugh paired it all with black platform heels.

Pugh kept her makeup relatively simple, but went all-out on accessories, wearing a Tiffany & Co. statement necklace and opting to swoop her hair up with a black bow.

While Pugh isn't nominated for an award this year, she is one of the night's presenters, in what is proving to be a star-studded list including Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Riz Ahmed and many more.

The last and first time the 27-year-old actress has been nominated for an Academy Award came in 2020, for her work in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Pugh's Oscars appearance also marks her return to the awards show, following the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's controversy-filled broadcast.

Following last year's infamous slap, the Oscars promise to be a little tamer this time around — a crisis team has been brought on board in the wake of the incident.

