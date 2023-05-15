Shopping

The Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon — Including Their Best-Selling Beach Dress That's Currently on Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
With summer around the corner, we can start looking forward to future beach visits and poolside hangs. Along with the swimsuit of your dreams, you'll need something to wear to and from your water-based activities. That's where the swimsuit cover-up comes in. Whether you're going on a beach vacation, to a resort or just visiting your neighborhood pool, the best swimsuit cover-up is one that pairs perfectly with your favorite bikini or one-piece swimsuit.

You could opt for the ever-popular denim shorts to go over your bathing suit, but there are so many fun summer fashion finds when it comes to a swimsuit cover. The classic kimono, board shorts, maxi dress or crochet coverup are all trendy style options that can offer extra sun protection this spring summer. 

As if the retailer knows exactly what we need and when we need it — creepy? Yes. Convenient? Also yes — Amazon's best-selling swimsuit cover-up is currently on sale in multiple colors. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up was an already-affordable beach cover-up (or pool cover-up) and it's now offered at an even lower price that you won't want to miss out on. 

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Amazon Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Amazon
Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $24, from classic shades, like white, black and navy blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem.

STARTING AT $24

We know swimsuit cover-ups are not one-style-fits-all. We also know it's nice to have multiple options for cover-ups depending on the occasion. So we've rounded up even more fashionable cover-ups that will wow this summer. Below, check out the best swimwear cover-ups from Amazon that you'll want in your beach bag.

Looking for more clothes and accessories to shop for your upcoming warm-weather vacation? Check out celebrity-approved sunglasses, luggage deals, sandals and white sneakers

Willow Dance Mesh Ruffle Cover Up Pants
Willow Dance Mesh Ruffle Cover Up Pants
Amazon
Willow Dance Mesh Ruffle Cover Up Pants

More leg coverage in a cover up doesn't mean a less flirty look. These fun mesh ruffled pants are lightweight and quick-drying.

$26$17
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
Amazon
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt

Choose from 45 different color options if you go for this lightweight, boho-style shirt. It's longer in the back to provide extra coverage. 

$39$28
FANCYINN Women's Long Kimono Lace Cover-Up
FANCYINN Women's Long Kimono Lace Cover-Up
Amazon
FANCYINN Women's Long Kimono Lace Cover-Up

If you want a cover-up that flows in the breeze, this sheer maxi kimono silhouette fits the bill. White isn't your only color option: Choose from 17 shades and patterns.

$34$28
BMJL Womens Swimsuit Coverup
BMJL Womens Swimsuit Coverup
Amazon
BMJL Womens Swimsuit Coverup

You wouldn't even realize this was a swimsuit cover-up at first glance. Offered in a stunning chartreuse, you can feel confident running errands before hitting the pool when wearing this dress.

$29
Bsubseach Women's Beachwear Turkish Caftan
Bsubseach Women's Beachwear Turkish Caftan
Amazon
Bsubseach Women's Beachwear Turkish Caftan

A cover-up that doubles as a dress is not only stylish, but also a versatile choice. You can wear it to the beach and put it back on for post-beach day activities. 

$30
CUPSHE Women's Crochet Beach Bikini Cover Up
CUPSHE Women's Crochet Beach Bikini Cover Up
Amazon
CUPSHE Women's Crochet Beach Bikini Cover Up

This option from CUPSHE is discounted right now and absolutely adorable. The fun fringe edges and colorful stripes really make this cover-up pop. 

$40$33
SweatyRocks Women's Two-Piece Mesh Swimwear Cover Up
SweatyRocks Women's Two-Piece Mesh Swimwear Cover Up
Amazon
SweatyRocks Women's Two-Piece Mesh Swimwear Cover Up

If you picked out the ultimate swimsuit for summer, you may not want to hide it. This white mesh two-piece cover-up allows you to show off your swimsuit while still providing coverage.

$34
Dokotoo Women's Casual Button Down Cover-Up
Dokotoo Women's Casual Button Down Cover-Up
Amazon
Dokotoo Women's Casual Button Down Cover-Up

Looking for that casual, laid back look that's also stylish? We suggest this long button-down that will provide extra sun protection.

$38
SheIn Women's Summer Beach Pants
SheIn Women's Summer Beach Pants
Amazon
SheIn Women's Summer Beach Pants

Instead of the standard dress-style cover-up, you can opt for these wide-leg cover-up pants. The high slit on both legs and pom pom detail create an airy look perfect for strolling along the beach. 

$26
L*SPACE Down The Line Cover Up
L*SPACE Down The Line Cover Up
Amazon
L*SPACE Down The Line Cover Up

Elegant in its effortlessness, you'll want to find an excuse to wear this cover-up all summer. The breezy L*SPACE dress comes in coffee (above), cream, lily, black and amber.

$139
La Blanca Women's Standard Midi Skirt Swimsuit Cover Up
La Blanca Women's Standard Midi Skirt Swimsuit Cover Up
Amazon
La Blanca Women's Standard Midi Skirt Swimsuit Cover Up

Bold and bright, you're sure to make a statement in this La Blanca cover-up. The skirt is so chic that you'll want to wear it as a regular skirt without the swimsuit. 

$93$78
Romwe Women's Sleeveless Tie-Dye Tunic
Romwe Women's Sleeveless Tie-Dye Tunic
Amazon
Romwe Women's Sleeveless Tie-Dye Tunic

Short and thin, this tie-dye tunic works well as a swim cover-up. The knotted detail in the back adds a fun element along with the bright color.

$28
MakeMeChic Women's Crochet Cover Up
MakeMeChic Women's Crochet Cover Up
Amazon
MakeMeChic Women's Crochet Cover Up

Soft crochet is a go-to for popular cover ups because of the airy feel, like this one from MakeMeChic. It has a criss-cross back for added intrigue. 

$26
Ekouaer Women's Open Front Swimwear Cover Up
Ekouaer Women's Open Front Swimwear Cover Up
Amazon
Ekouaer Women's Open Front Swimwear Cover Up

This machine-washable cover-up is available in 21 different colors. 

$28
Sunshine 79 Women's Jumpsuit Swimsuit Cover Up
Sunshine 79 Women's Jumpsuit Swimsuit Cover Up
Amazon
Sunshine 79 Women's Jumpsuit Swimsuit Cover Up

Here's another cover-up option that transitions easily from the beach to an outdoor patio dinner. The jumpsuit style allows you to easily slip on and off this vibrant swim cover-up.

$116$87

